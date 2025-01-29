More than 96,000 patients receiving treatment at healthcare facilities nationwide

HÀ NỘI — As of Wednesday morning, which marks the first day of Tết (Lunar New Year), there were 96,061 patients receiving treatment at healthcare facilities across the country.

The Department of Medical Service Administration under the Ministry of Health reported that from 7am on Tuesday to 7am Wednesday, a total of 45,776 patients had been discharged after successful treatment, allowing them to reunite with their families for Tết celebrations.

During the first few days of the Tết holiday (from January 25 to 29), healthcare facilities provided treatment and emergency care to 373,083 patients, of whom 105,530 were admitted for inpatient care.

Doctors performed a total of 12,085 surgeries, including 1,905 emergency operations due to accidents.

By Wednesday morning, doctors had assisted the delivery of 9,777 newborns.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, 3,676 people sought medical care for traffic-related accident injuries. Over the first four days of the Tết holiday, the total number of such cases reached 13,608.

Among these, 5,279 required hospital admission for treatment and observation, while 1,451 were transferred to higher-level hospitals.

As of Wednesday, 3,531 people remained in hospital due to traffic accident-related injuries.

Fewer accidents reported

Compared to the same period during last year’s Tết holiday, the number of cases related to traffic accidents has significantly decreased, including emergency cases, hospital admissions and transfers to higher-level facilities.

The total number of cases related to accidents involving fireworks or firecrackers over the four-day period was 282.

Of these, 184 patients were admitted for treatment due to fireworks- or firecracker-related injuries, also marking a decline compared to the same period last year.

During the first four days of the holiday, 379 people sought medical attention for digestive issues, food poisoning or alcohol-related conditions, with 192 requiring inpatient care.

No fatalities have been reported in these cases.

Hà Anh Đức, director of the department, said that reports from healthcare facilities nationwide indicated that during the Tết holiday, all medical institutions have diligently followed the ministry’s directives to ensure an adequate response to medical needs, maintaining round-the-clock emergency services and comprehensive reporting.

No mass casualty incidents or food poisoning outbreaks have been recorded.

The number of traffic accident-related hospital admissions, including emergency cases and fatalities, has significantly decreased, as have fireworks-related injuries compared to the same period last year. — VNS