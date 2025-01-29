Politics & Law
Home Society

Capturing Tết's spirit: flower fields and festive moments across Việt Nam

January 29, 2025 - 09:45
Here are some photos of Tết flowers, ready for buyers to take home and visitors to capture beautiful moments.

HÀ NỘI — Flower farmers across Việt Nam are busy preparing their colorful blooms for Tết.

A farmer in Chợ Lạch District, Bến Tre Province, transport two flower pots to sell to a family. — VNA/VNS Photo

A farmer in Chợ Lạch District, Bến Tre Province, transport two flower pots to sell to a family. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

A tourist poses for a photo at a flower field in Sa Đéc City, Đồng Tháp Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

Cherry blossoms bloom at Thảo Nguyên Resort in Mộc Châu District, Sơn La Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

Two tourists take a photo next to a cherry in full bloom in Lạc Dương Town, Lâm Đồng Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

A woman poses for a photo in a pamelo garden. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

A woman plays with her child in a flower garden in Tân Uyên City, Bình Dương Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

A farmer in Phú Yên Province harvest flowers to sell during the three days of Tết. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

A farmer in Bắc Ninh Province tends to ornamental a papaya plant for decoration. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

A farmer in Việt Trì City, Phú Thọ Province, trims her flowers, ensuring they are at their best when buyers arrive to take them home. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

Flowers on the alluvial plain beneath Long Bien Bridge, Hà Nội City. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

