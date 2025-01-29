Capturing Tết's spirit: flower fields and festive moments across Việt Nam

Athletes away from home during Tết for national duties
1.
HÀ NỘI — Flower farmers across Việt Nam are busy preparing their colorful blooms for Tết.
Here are some photos of Tết flowers, ready for buyers to take home and visitors to capture beautiful moments.
|A farmer in Chợ Lạch District, Bến Tre Province, transport two flower pots to sell to a family. — VNA/VNS Photo
|A tourist poses for a photo at a flower field in Sa Đéc City, Đồng Tháp Province. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Cherry blossoms bloom at Thảo Nguyên Resort in Mộc Châu District, Sơn La Province. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Two tourists take a photo next to a cherry in full bloom in Lạc Dương Town, Lâm Đồng Province. — VNA/VNS Photo
|A woman poses for a photo in a pamelo garden. — VNA/VNS Photo
|A woman plays with her child in a flower garden in Tân Uyên City, Bình Dương Province. — VNA/VNS Photo
|A farmer in Phú Yên Province harvest flowers to sell during the three days of Tết. — VNA/VNS Photo
|A farmer in Bắc Ninh Province tends to ornamental a papaya plant for decoration. — VNA/VNS Photo
|A farmer in Việt Trì City, Phú Thọ Province, trims her flowers, ensuring they are at their best when buyers arrive to take them home. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Flowers on the alluvial plain beneath Long Bien Bridge, Hà Nội City. — VNA/VNS Photo