Home Society

New hope for a new year in diplomacy

January 29, 2025 - 10:53
Tết – the Lunar New Year – is one of the most important holidays in Việt Nam. Ambassadors share joy with Vietnamese people, send them wishes, and express their expectations in the new year's diplomatic relationships. They also support Việt Nam’s nation rise era and other historical changes.

see also

More on this story

Society

Couple blessed with twins after 12 long years

When the first cries of Nguyễn Ngọc Minh Anh and Nguyễn Ngọc Minh Ánh echoed in August 2024, all the pent-up frustrations and disappointments from their twelve years of struggling with infertility made Liên feel as though this happiness was a dream come true.
Society

First 'snake baby' delivered in the new lunar year

Baby boy Nguyễn Nhật Quang, weighing 3.55 kg, the first child of Nguyễn Văn Hùng and Vũ Thảo Phương from the northern province of Bắc Giang, cried his first cries at 12:01am on January 29, 2025, the first day of the new lunar year.

