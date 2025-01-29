Lunar New Year fireworks and celebrations across big cities in Việt Nam

|Fireworks seen from across Long Biên Bridge in Hà Nội. VNA/VNS Photo
HÀ NỘI/HCM CITY/ĐÀ NẴNG — At exactly midnight on January 29, 2025, residents and visitors in Hà Nội enjoyed a dazzling 15-minute fireworks display to welcome the Year of the Snake. The city organised fireworks at 30 locations, including nine high-altitude sites combined with low-altitude displays across 30 districts and towns.
|Brilliant fireworks light up the sky over Hoàn Kiếm Lake. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu
In Hồ Chí Minh City, the city held a high-altitude fireworks display at the entrance of the Sài Gòn River Tunnel (Thủ Thiêm Ward, Thủ Đức City) and the Bến Dược Martyrs' Memorial Temple (Phú Mỹ Hưng Commune, Củ Chi District). Additionally, the city organised low-altitude fireworks displays at 13 other locations.
|A large crowd of residents and tourists in Hồ Chí Minh City gather at Nguyễn Huệ Walking Street to celebrate the New Year’s Eve of Ất Tỵ – 2025. VNA/VNS Photo
|Hồ Chí Minh City holds a high-altitude fireworks display to celebrate the Lunar New Year at the entrance of the Sài Gòn River Tunnel. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ
|Đà Nẵng City holds a fireworks display to welcome the Ất Tỵ Lunar New Year 2025 at Bạch Đằng Street and Bình Minh 6 Street. VNA/VNS Photo Trần Lê Lâm
|Excited residents capture the moment of the New Year's Eve fireworks in Đà Nẵng. VNA/VNS Photo Trần Lê Lâm
At midnight on January 29, 2025, Đà Nẵng City held fireworks displays to celebrate the Year of the Snake at three locations: Bạch Đằng Street and Bình Minh 6 Street, the area in front of the Liên Chiểu District Administrative Center, and the resettlement area along the Western Ring Road (Hòa Vang District). VNS