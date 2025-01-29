Politics & Law
Society

Lunar New Year fireworks and celebrations across big cities in Việt Nam

January 29, 2025 - 09:50
At exactly midnight on January 29, fireworks displays were present throughout big cities of Việt Nam to celebrate the Year of the Snake.

 

Fireworks seen from across Long Biên Bridge in Hà Nội. VNA/VNS Photo 

HÀ NỘI/HCM CITY/ĐÀ NẴNG — At exactly midnight on January 29, 2025, residents and visitors in Hà Nội enjoyed a dazzling 15-minute fireworks display to welcome the Year of the Snake. The city organised fireworks at 30 locations, including nine high-altitude sites combined with low-altitude displays across 30 districts and towns.

Fireworks seen from across Long Biên Bridge in Hà Nội. VNA/VNS Photo 

 

Brilliant fireworks light up the sky over Hoàn Kiếm Lake. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu

In Hồ Chí Minh City, the city held a high-altitude fireworks display at the entrance of the Sài Gòn River Tunnel (Thủ Thiêm Ward, Thủ Đức City) and the Bến Dược Martyrs' Memorial Temple (Phú Mỹ Hưng Commune, Củ Chi District). Additionally, the city organised low-altitude fireworks displays at 13 other locations.

A large crowd of residents and tourists in Hồ Chí Minh City gather at Nguyễn Huệ Walking Street to celebrate the New Year’s Eve of Ất Tỵ – 2025. VNA/VNS Photo

  

Hồ Chí Minh City holds a high-altitude fireworks display to celebrate the Lunar New Year at the entrance of the Sài Gòn River Tunnel. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ

  

Hồ Chí Minh City holds a high-altitude fireworks display to celebrate the Lunar New Year at the entrance of the Sài Gòn River Tunnel. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ

  

Đà Nẵng City holds a fireworks display to welcome the Ất Tỵ Lunar New Year 2025 at Bạch Đằng Street and Bình Minh 6 Street. VNA/VNS Photo Trần Lê Lâm

  

Excited residents capture the moment of the New Year's Eve fireworks in Đà Nẵng. VNA/VNS Photo Trần Lê Lâm

At midnight on January 29, 2025, Đà Nẵng City held fireworks displays to celebrate the Year of the Snake at three locations: Bạch Đằng Street and Bình Minh 6 Street, the area in front of the Liên Chiểu District Administrative Center, and the resettlement area along the Western Ring Road (Hòa Vang District). VNS

Society

Couple blessed with twins after 12 long years

When the first cries of Nguyễn Ngọc Minh Anh and Nguyễn Ngọc Minh Ánh echoed in August 2024, all the pent-up frustrations and disappointments from their twelve years of struggling with infertility made Liên feel as though this happiness was a dream come true.
Society

First 'snake baby' delivered in the new lunar year

Baby boy Nguyễn Nhật Quang, weighing 3.55 kg, the first child of Nguyễn Văn Hùng and Vũ Thảo Phương from the northern province of Bắc Giang, cried his first cries at 12:01am on January 29, 2025, the first day of the new lunar year.

