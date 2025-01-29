Lunar New Year fireworks and celebrations across big cities in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI/HCM CITY/ĐÀ NẴNG — At exactly midnight on January 29, 2025, residents and visitors in Hà Nội enjoyed a dazzling 15-minute fireworks display to welcome the Year of the Snake. The city organised fireworks at 30 locations, including nine high-altitude sites combined with low-altitude displays across 30 districts and towns.

In Hồ Chí Minh City, the city held a high-altitude fireworks display at the entrance of the Sài Gòn River Tunnel (Thủ Thiêm Ward, Thủ Đức City) and the Bến Dược Martyrs' Memorial Temple (Phú Mỹ Hưng Commune, Củ Chi District). Additionally, the city organised low-altitude fireworks displays at 13 other locations.

At midnight on January 29, 2025, Đà Nẵng City held fireworks displays to celebrate the Year of the Snake at three locations: Bạch Đằng Street and Bình Minh 6 Street, the area in front of the Liên Chiểu District Administrative Center, and the resettlement area along the Western Ring Road (Hòa Vang District). VNS