Seven people in family killed as SUV plunges off bridge in northern Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — An SUV carrying seven people in the same family suddenly plunged into the river while crossing Nam Vân, Nam Định City, on Thursday, killing all inside.

According to the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security, at around 3:00pm on the second day of the lunar new year, a woman named Nguyễn Thị Dung (born 1964, residing in Ba Đình District, Hà Nội) was driving a 7-seater SUV with license plate 30G-156.xx toward Nam Định City from Vòi Bridge.

The vehicle carried six adults (including the driver) and two children, all family members.

At KM153+500 on National Highway 21, the car suddenly lost control, crashed into the bridge railing, and plunged into the river.

The violent impact resulted in the immediate deaths of seven in the car, including the driver, according to the traffic police.

Upon receiving the report, Nam Định Provincial Police and Nam Trực District Police arrived at the scene to conduct rescue operations, manage traffic flow, and investigate the cause of the accident. The Traffic Police Department also dispatched a team to coordinate the response.

The victims have been identified as Nguyễn Ngọc Quỳnh (born 1991, Dung's child) & Nguyễn Ngọc Anh (born 1989, Dung’s child), Nguyễn Đức Chính (born 1956, Dung’s husband), Trần Ngọc Minh Khuê (born 2017, child of Nguyễn Ngọc Anh), Nguyễn Văn Tiến (born 1986, residing in Thanh Oai, Hà Nội), and his wife, Dung (born 1991).

At the incident site, the car was on its side and the water submerged half of the vehicle.

By 6:30pm the same day, the police has managed to bring the car on land.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident. — VNS