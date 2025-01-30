No information about Vietnamese casualties in India stampede

NEW DELHI — No Vietnamese nationals have been reported so far to be involved in the stampede that occurred during the world's largest Mahakumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj City in Uttar Pradesh state, India, on January 29 morning.

According to the consular division under the Vietnamese Embassy in India, the Vietnamese community there, and local media, there is currently no information regarding any Vietnamese nationals among the nearly 40 people killed and around 60 others injured in the incident.

Statistics show that about 500 Vietnamese are living, working, and studying in the South Asian nation.

About 20 hours after the incident, local authorities have yet to release an official casualty count. On the same day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and urged Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath to carry out rescue operations for the victims.

In July 2024, a similar stampede occurred in Hathras city of Uttar Pradesh, killing 116 people, mostly women and children. — VNS