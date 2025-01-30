Politics & Law
Home Society

No information about Vietnamese casualties in India stampede

January 30, 2025 - 19:12
Statistics show that about 500 Vietnamese are living, working, and studying in the South Asian nation.
Rescue personnel carry an injured devotee after a 'stampede-like' situation broke out on Mauni Amavasya during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela, at Sangam in Prayagraj, Wednesday, January 29, 2025. — PTI

NEW DELHI — No Vietnamese nationals have been reported so far to be involved in the stampede that occurred during the world's largest Mahakumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj City in Uttar Pradesh state, India, on January 29 morning.

According to the consular division under the Vietnamese Embassy in India, the Vietnamese community there, and local media, there is currently no information regarding any Vietnamese nationals among the nearly 40 people killed and around 60 others injured in the incident.

Statistics show that about 500 Vietnamese are living, working, and studying in the South Asian nation.

About 20 hours after the incident, local authorities have yet to release an official casualty count. On the same day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and urged Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath to carry out rescue operations for the victims.

In July 2024, a similar stampede occurred in Hathras city of Uttar Pradesh, killing 116 people, mostly women and children. — VNS

Related Stories

World

Indian PM condoles stampede deaths

"The accident that happened in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the devotees who lost their loved ones. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," said Modi in a post on X.

see also

More on this story

Society

Overseas Vietnamese look towards homeland

The traditional Lunar New Year (Tết) festival is a special, meaningful, and cherished occasion for Vietnamese people, especially for those living, working and studying abroad, to express their love for the homeland.

