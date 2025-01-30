Sinh Tồn Island military doctors save fisherman in distress

KHÁNH HOÀ — The military medical staff on Sinh Tồn Island, Trường Sa island district in the south-central province of Khánh Hoà rescued a fisherman who encountered a health issue at sea on January 29 (the first day of the Year of the Snake).

According to the Naval Region 4 Command, Huỳnh Văn Đủ, 51 and residing in the south-central province of Bình Định, suffered from a left inguinal hernia.

While fishing approximately five nautical miles from Sinh Tồn Island, the fisherman noticed a growing, firm lump near his left groin, causing severe pain that did not subside with rest. He was then taken to the island for emergency treatment.

After examination, the medical team diagnosed the patient with a large left inguinal hernia at risk of strangulation. They performed surgery, removing one-third of the omentum, repositioning the remaining portion into the abdomen, and reconstructing the abdominal wall.

After the more than three-hour surgery, Đủ regained consciousness with stable vital signs. The doctors advised him to stay on the island for further monitoring and treatment. — VNS