Displaced HCM City families thrive in resettlement communities

HCM CITY — Former residents displaced by major development projects in HCM City are celebrating their first Tết in newly built resettlement areas, with many expressing gratitude for improved living conditions and fair compensation.

Trần Văn Nhỏ, now living in Long Thạnh Mỹ Ward, Thủ Đức City, shared his joy about his upgraded living situation.

"I feel fortunate to live in a spacious, well-built house that I never dreamed of owning before," he said.

Initially concerned about the compensation amount, Nhỏ had sleepless nights worrying whether it would suffice to secure another home. However, the Government’s favourable policies changed his outlook.

Nhỏ’s family received VNĐ4 billion (USD$160,000) in compensation and an option to purchase land in a resettlement area at a subsidised rate.

After paying for the plot, he used the remaining funds to build a large, comfortable house. "Now that we are in this new home, my family is thrilled. The land we gave up for public projects has been compensated fairly," he said.

Similarly, Vũ Khắc Thành, who relocated to Xuân Thới Đông Commune in Hóc Môn District, praised the Government for fair compensation during the construction of the Ring Road 3 project.

"My family moved into our new home a few months ago. The resettlement area is in an ideal location, close to markets and convenient for commuting to the city centre. Our quality of life has improved significantly," Thành said.

He emphasised that timely and adequate compensation is crucial for facilitating land acquisition.

While 30 families have already moved to resettlement areas, Thành noted that some are still requesting land use fee reductions. "If the Government could waive these fees for early movers like us, it would be even better," he suggested. Local authorities are reviewing these requests.

In Bình Tân District, Nguyễn Thị Lắm is preparing her new apartment for the Tết holiday. Her apartment includes a living room, two bedrooms and a kitchen, offering significantly more space compared to her previous 15-square-metre house near Xóm Củi Canal.

"I never imagined I would live in such a modern and spacious apartment," she said.

Compensation of over VNĐ800 million ($32,000) enabled her to purchase the subsidised apartment for VNĐ1.1 billion ($44,000), with a 15-year installment plan.

Another resident, Vũ Thị Phương Khanh, also relocated from Xóm Củi Canal. Despite lacking legal documents for her previous home, the Government compensated her based on her 30 years of residence.

She now enjoys a clean, well-equipped apartment near Võ Văn Kiệt Boulevard. "Life has taken a positive turn for my family. The area is peaceful, and the amenities are excellent," she said.

Cao Lê Minh Tâm, Chairman of Ward 5 People's Committee in District 8, acknowledged initial resistance from residents reluctant to purchase resettlement apartments.

However, after visiting the modern facilities and learning about the affordable payment plans, many changed their minds. "The subsidised cost of VNĐ1.2 billion ($48,000) for a fully equipped apartment, with 15-year installment options, helped ease concerns," he noted.

A representative from HCM City's Transport Construction Investment Management Authority emphasised that efficient land acquisition plays a critical role in the success of infrastructure projects.

"When land is handed over promptly, contractors often complete projects ahead of schedule," they said.

As HCM City prepares to launch major infrastructure projects in 2025, including the Ring Road 2, the Mộc Bài Expressway and the Nguyễn Khoái Bridge, authorities aim to prioritise resident satisfaction.

Social impact assessments will be conducted to address concerns and ensure relocated residents feel supported throughout the transition. — VNS