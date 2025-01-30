Man kills brother, mother in money dispute

QUẢNG NINH — A 51-year-old man named Đỗ Văn Lưu in the northern province of Quảng Ninh has been arrested after fatally stabbing his elder brother and mother over money dispute on Thursday morning.

According to the initial investigation, at around 7am on January 30 (the second day of the lunar new year), Lưu visited his 61-year-old elder brother's house in Village 9, Sông Khoai Commune, Quảng Yên Town.

A conflict arose between them over the division of money from a land sale.

During the altercation, Lưu stabbed his brother to death with a knife. Their 92-year-old mother, who tried to intervene and raised an alarm, was also killed. After committing the crime, Lưu fled the scene.

Quảng Yên Town Police deployed multiple officers to track down the suspect.

By 9am Lưu was apprehended while hiding in Nam Hoa Ward, about 8km from the crime scene.

According to local authorities, Lưu is the sixth child in an eight-sibling family. He had no prior criminal record and showed no signs of drug use or substance abuse.

Quảng Ninh Police are investigating further to determine the exact cause of the crime. — VNS