Firefighters rescue six from house fire in Bắc Ninh

BẮC NINH — Firefighters in Bắc Ninh Province successfully rescued six people trapped in a house fire on Saturday, preventing the blaze from spreading to nearby areas.

The fire broke out at around 1.50am in a three-story residential building owned by Nguyễn Mạnh Tưởng in Vân Dương Ward, Bắc Ninh City.

Emergency response teams dispatched two fire engines, one ladder truck, and 14 firefighters to the scene.

The blaze, which started in a worship room on the first floor, quickly spread due to the presence of flammable materials, including plastic, fabric, wood, and electrical equipment, generating thick smoke and toxic fumes that engulfed the second and third floors.

Six people were trapped on balconies on the upper floors and unable to escape. Firefighters swiftly contained the flames, rescued the victims using specialised equipment, and secured valuable assets from the property.

The fire was brought under control within minutes and fully extinguished by 2.15am. Authorities confirmed that all rescued individuals were in stable condition. — VNS