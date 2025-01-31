Two young children drown in local pond in Đắk Nông

ĐẮK NÔNG — Two children aged six and seven, from the same home, were found dead in a local pond in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Nông, authorities confirmed on Friday.

The pond was constructed by local people to store water for irrigation during the dry season in Đắk Glong District.

At around 5.30pm on Thursday, the two children were found drowned at the pond, which is located about 100m from their house.

Earlier on Wednesday, in a similar tragedy, in Đắk R'mang Commune, Đắk Glong District, Đắk Noong Province, a seven-year-old was also found drowned in a pond. — VNS