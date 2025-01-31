Hà Nội's low-emission zone ambition aims to cut through smog woes

HÀ NỘI — Air pollution has become an acute environmental issue in Hà Nội in recent years, and the latest solution offered by the authorities has been one of radical nature – piloting low-emission zones in two downtown districts Ba Đình and Hoàn Kiếm starting this year.

Every winter, the capital has been struggling to deal with high levels of hazardous small particles, known as PM2.5, even topping the world on some days this season, according to AirVisual, a popular platform that provides global air pollution information.

Research and inventories conducted by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) and the World Bank identify transportation, including road dust as the leading source of pollution, contributing 58-74 per cent to the city's bad air.

Air quality monitoring apps by MONRE, the United States Embassy in Việt Nam and PAM Air consistently display red, purple, or even brown levels at various monitoring stations, signalling harmful conditions that can seriously affect everyone no matter age or health status.

Nguyễn Hoàng Ánh, Head of the Environmental Quality Management Division at MONRE's Pollution Control Department, noted that Hà Nội's municipal government has directed its Department of Natural Resources and Environment (DoNRE) and other relevant departments to prepare reports on improving air quality in the capital. This reflects the city's commitment to addressing air pollution in a proactive manner.

Ánh noted that monitoring data on the Environmental General Department’s website reveals that air pollution levels have been rising year after year, a deeply concerning trend. Air pollution is not confined to its source but spreads across regions, heavily influenced by climatic and weather conditions, particularly during year-end periods.

Identifying both subjective and objective causes of air pollution is essential, he said.

Ánh identified six primary causes of air pollution: construction, transportation, industrial production, open burning, household activities and climatic conditions.

Pollution peaks at the end of the year due to heightened economic and social activities, massive construction projects, bustling trade, maximum industrial output and adverse weather conditions.

Scientific reports and studies by experts and MONRE indicate that Hà Nội experiences its highest air pollution levels during winter, exacerbated this year by limited rainfall.

According to Lưu Thị Thanh Chi, Deputy Head of the Environmental Management Division, DoNRE, data from the fourth quarter showed that air pollution levels were poor 48.91 per cent of the time and very poor 44.37 per cent of the time, with adverse impacts on public health more frequent than throughout the year.

Integrating low-emission zones into the Capital Law aims to mitigate traffic-related air pollution. This breakthrough initiative focuses on developing green, clean, cost-effective transportation while limiting private vehicles, Chi said.

Urban districts of Ba Đình and Hoàn Kiếm, known for their dense populations, will pilot the low-emission zones in 2025. Specific mechanisms include tax and fee incentives, designated low-emission areas, improved transportation infrastructure, enhanced connectivity between public and private transit, camera surveillance and green energy certification for vehicles, according to the environment official.

The capital city has also approved a plan to develop a public transport system powered by green energy and electricity. The goal is to transition 100 per cent of the city's bus fleet to electric or green energy by 2035, Chi stressed.

Trịnh Thị Minh Phương, deputy head of the Natural Resources & Environment office at the Hoàn Kiếm District People's Committee, said the district is in the process of surveying solutions and hopes to soon receive guidance from the DoNRE in implementing the low-emission zone. However, during the implementation process, Hoàn Kiếm District is facing several challenges, primarily related to public awareness.

While many individuals opt for electric vehicles to contribute to improving air quality, there are still numerous cases of actions causing pollution, Phương noted.

Additionally, due to the lack of consistent connectivity in Hà Nội's transportation infrastructure, implementing the low-emission zone will encounter challenges, she expressed her concerns.

Hoàn Kiếm District plans to propose expanding pedestrian streets to reduce private vehicle traffic. It also aims to extend the electric vehicle network across the district to improve urban air quality.

The right action

Chairman of the Việt Nam Clean Air Network, Hoàng Dương Tùng, stressed that while climate and weather are beyond human control, identifying and addressing pollution sources is key.

Vehicle emissions, a major contributor to air pollution in Hà Nội and other large cities worldwide, are among the areas where actionable measures can mitigate environmental damage.

He expressed his support for the low-emission zone initiative, but commented that this would need the right mindset, the right design and the right action.

To ensure the successful implementation of a low-emission zone, lessons learned from cities worldwide highlight the need to have clearly defined objectives, a comprehensive transportation vision, extensive public communication about the low-emission zone, an effective and equitable implementation strategy, a monitoring programme, support policies for vulnerable groups, along with supplementary measures, such as expanding green public transportation options, Tùng argued.

He called for development of detailed guidance materials to provide a clear roadmap for Hoàn Kiếm and Ba Đình districts, avoiding unnecessary confusion.

Solutions must precede actions under a win-win framework.

The air quality expert cited a number of solutions, including supporting motorcycle emission testing, assisting the transition from gasoline motorcycles to electric ones, building electric charging stations in the two districts, reducing public transportation fares and expanding bike and electric vehicle rental systems.

Deputy Director of the Department of Science, Technology, and Environment, under the Ministry of Transport, Nguyễn Hữu Tiến, said the ministry began studying vehicle emission control early on, with motorcycle emission control research starting in 2010.

During the process, experts made many recommendations due to the significant societal impact, as Việt Nam's transportation, particularly in Hà Nội, has unique characteristics – specifically, the prevalence of motorcycles.

Because of the societal and legal implications, motorcycle emission testing was only incorporated into the Environmental Protection Law in 2022 and into the Traffic Safety Law in 2024. This provided the necessary legal foundation to implement motorcycle emission testing.

Motorcycle emission testing is a significant task that first requires changing transportation habits – from using private vehicles to public transport and from vehicles powered by fossil fuels to those using green energy.

Emission control and green transportation involve multiple ministries, sectors, and even localities. While the policies and ideas are already in place, public support is crucial. To gain the public’s approval, the participation and support of media agencies are essential, Tiến said. — VNS