Opportunities for Vietnamese tourism to soar in the digital era

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's tourism sector leadership has expressed optimism that digital transformation will bring new momentum, enabling the sector to achieve double-digit growth in the 'era of nation's rise.'

Today, travellers increasingly rely on digital platforms, websites and social media to explore destinations, book tours, hotels, flights, buses, trains and tickets to attractions. Digital technology has revolutionised tourism promotion, making it more creative, far-reaching and accessible to a broader audience.

Recognising the trend, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Hồ An Phong affirmed that digital transformation is the key to rapid and sustainable tourism development.

As tourists share their thoughts, reviews and content from their travels on online platforms, the tourism sector is now better equipped to more thoroughly understand customer needs and improve services to enhance satisfaction. From the perspective of tourism, digital transformation has yielded tangible results.

Acknowledging the importance of digitalisation, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has established a legal framework, approved and implemented initiatives such as a national tourism database and the application of Industry 4.0 technologies to develop smart tourism. These efforts aim to position tourism as a spearhead of the economic sector.

In 2024, the ministry focused on developing a synchronised smart tourism ecosystem to support State management, business operations and visitor experiences. This includes creating national standards for digital platforms in tourism management, metrics to evaluate smart destinations and conducting training for localities and businesses to accelerate digital transformation in tourism.

Director of the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism's Tourism Information Centre Hoàng Quốc Hòa highlighted the creation of a smart tourism ecosystem. This system supports State management, facilitates business operations and enriches visitor experiences through unified digital integration.

Key initiatives include building a comprehensive tourism database encompassing travel agencies, accommodations, tour guides and destinations. A software system for reporting tourism statistics from central to local levels is also being implemented.

The national tourism application, 'Việt Nam Travel', integrates multiple services, providing features like travel information, digital maps, ticket bookings and hotel reservations.

This application significantly enhances tourist experiences while promoting Việt Nam's attractions.

Additionally, projects like the online exhibition Vibrant Vietnam on Google Arts & Culture showcase Việt Nam's culture, art and tourism on a global stage. Another initiative, 'Wonders of Vietnam', highlights 35 online exhibitions and over 1,300 images of iconic tourist spots, UNESCO-recognised heritages and local cuisine, further elevating Việt Nam's tourism profile.

Singaporean media have positively highlighted Việt Nam's progress in creating a conducive environment for digital ecosystems and technological advancements in tourism. With rich natural resources, cultural heritage and digital ecosystems, Việt Nam's tourism sector is poised to become a leading economic driver in 2025 and beyond.

In 2024, the tourism industry served approximately 110 million domestic travellers and welcomed 17.5 million international visitors, achieving a total revenue of VNĐ840 trillion (US$33.17 billion), up 23.8 per cent compared to 2023.

By 2025, the goals include attracting 22-23 million international visitors, 120-130 million domestic travelers, generating VNĐ980-1,050 trillion in revenue and creating 5.5 million jobs.

Việt Nam's tourism sector is confidently advancing into the digital era, aiming to soar to new heights and solidify its role as a key driver of the nation’s economic and cultural development. — VNS