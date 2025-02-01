PM inspects key southern transport projects

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính inspected a number of transport infrastructure projects in the southern region on February 1, or the fourth day of the lunar new year.

The PM, who is also head of the State Steering Committee for key national transport projects toured Long Thành International Airport, HCM City's Ring Road No.3, and Terminal 3 at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City.

Visiting the Long Thành International Airport project in Đồng Nai Province for the sixth time, the PM noted that work on its key components was continuing, even during the Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday. He commended workers's outstanding efforts to ensure the project move forward without interruption.

In order to ensure substantial completion of the airport by the end of 2025, he instructed all stakeholders to carefully review tasks and adhere strictly to directives given during the meeting on January 25, while deploying additional machinery, workforce, and subcontractors to speed up the project.

Pointing to specific tasks that need to be sped up, the PM underlined the importance of construction of connecting roads and metro lines connecting Long Thành International Airport and Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport at the same time with major project items.

Visiting two construction sites for the HCM City's Ring Road No.3 project, including the Tân Vạn Interchange and Nhơn Trạch Bridge in Đồng Nai Province, he thanked workers for spending their holiday working to ensure its progress.

The 76.34km Ring Road No.3 project spans HCM City, Đồng Nai, Bình Dương, and Long An provinces, with an investment of over VNĐ75 trillion (around US$3 billion). Launched in June 2023, the project is expected to be completed by September 2026. To date, land clearance has reached between 90 per cent and 100 per cent, with construction progress ranging from 22 per cent to 62 per cent.

At the Tân Vạn Interchange in Dĩ An City, Bình Dương Province, part of component project No.5, which started in April 2024 and is set to be completed by December 2026, the Prime Minister noted its complexity and the efforts being made to meet deadlines.

PM Chính hailed Bình Dương's efforts in ground clearance, handing over nearly 90 per cent of the site to the project.

He also instructed that the interchange be integrated into the regional and national transport networks to ensure efficient connectivity. The leader suggested upgrading the Mỹ Phước–Tân Vạn Road over 15.3km to complement Ring Road No.3.

The leader visited and encouraged workers at the Nhơn Trạch Bridge in Đồng Nai Province, and hailed the locality for completing land clearance and acknowledged contractors for maintaining progress despite challenges.

The PM ordered Nhơn Trạch Bridge to be finished by April 30, 2025, in time for the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification.

In the afternoon the same day, PM Chính visited the construction site of Terminal 3 at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport. With a total investment of nearly VNĐ11 trillion, the terminal is designed to handle 20 million passengers per year and a peak-hour capacity of 7,000 passengers. The terminal is set to open in time for Việt Nam’s reunification anniversary on April 30, 2025.

Observing over 600 engineers and workers continuing to work through the Tết holiday, the Government leader commended their dedication. He also praised Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) for their commitment to meeting deadlines. At the 16-month mark, the project has reached 83 per cent completion.

The PM directed the ACV to focus on quality, safety, and environmental standards, with no room for wastefulness or corruption. He urged ACV to work with HCM City and relevant ministries to resolve challenges and ensure legal compliance. He also stressed the need for efficient transport links between all three terminals at Tân Sơn Nhất and rapid implementation of external road connections.

He directed the Ministry of Defence to work with local authorities to relocate the Air Division 370 command centre to make room for civilian infrastructure and urban development, to be completed by February 2025. — VNS