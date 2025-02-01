Coast guards safely bring ill foreign crewmember ashore for treatment

BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — A crewmember from the Philippines who was seriously ill on board the Hong Kong-flagged Deryoung Sunnysky ship in waters off the southern province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu has been brought ashore for treatment by the Vietnamese coast guards.

The Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command based in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province on Saturday (February 1) morning announced that it received a message from the Deryoung Sunnysky ship around 2:30am on February 1 saying that the ill crewmember, Rholand T. Boiser, had stomach pain, vomited blood, and relied on oxygen while the oxygen on the ship was running out.

The Deryoung Sunnysky’s captain requested the urgent evacuation of the ill crewmember for medical treatment.

Upon receiving this information with a life-threatening emergency situation, and under the direction of the Việt Nam Coast Guard, the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command sent its search-and-rescue ship 2011 carrying rescuers and doctors to the scene and collected the ill crewmember.

At around 3:15am on the same day, the ship 2011 found the Deryoung Sunnysky ship, and the doctors gave first aid treatment to the ill crewmember on board.

It successfully transported the victim to its port of Squadron 33 in the province’s Côn Đảo Island, and then sent him to the medical centre of Côn Đảo Island District for further treatment at around 4:45am on the same day. — VNS