Overseas Vietnamese uphold traditional culture with Tết celebration

SYDNEY/OTTAWA — “New Sunlight for Children”, a charitable group of Vietnamese people in Sydney, have gathered in celebration of Tết (Lunar New Year), a way for them to not only exchange the best wishes but also maintain the homeland’s cultural traditions.

The annual event, held on Saturday (the fourth day of the Year of the Snake), attracted a large number of overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in Sydney and locals.

It recreated a traditional Tết space with kumquat plants, peach and yellow apricot blossoms, and parallel couplets. Tết delicacies such as “bánh chưng” and “bánh tét” (square and cylindrical glutinous rice dishes), along with candied fruit also added to the expats’ nostalgia for the homeland.

The event became vibrant with musical performances in the Vietnamese language by the children born in Australia but still educated on their origin. Children were given lucky money by elder people as a traditional practice during Tết to wish them good health and good learning.

Bùi Dương Hiền, a founding member and vice president for group development at New Sunlight for Children, said that founded in April 2015, it is a social and charitable group of OVs who share the intention of assisting less privileged children in Việt Nam to access learning opportunities to have a brighter future.

With its membership now reaching 400, over the last ten years, through various activities such as making calendars, producing paper bags, holding walking and cycling programmes, and organising Tết celebrations, New Sunlight for Children has raised over A$92,000 (US$57,300) and presented more than 500 gift packages to support children with disadvantages in Việt Nam.

In addition, Hiền noted, it has coordinated with Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation, a non-governmental charity of Australia operating in Việt Nam since 2002, to help disabled children, street children, and victims of human trafficking. It has donated over A$90,000 to this organisation so far.

Hồ Minh Giang, a founding member and vice president for external relations and communications at New Sunlight for Children, said the group wishes to connect with many other organisations to help uphold and popularise the Vietnamese culture and maintain annual activities, including fundraising events, to assist disadvantaged children in the homeland.

He also expressed his hope that the group’s activities for poor students will be expanded to more localities in Việt Nam.

New year wishes to Vietnamese community

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has extended the best wishes to the Vietnamese community in Canada on the occasion of Tết 2025.

Trudeau said: “On Tết Nguyên Đán, or Tết, families and friends gather to share meals, exchange wishes for good health, happiness, and prosperity, and celebrate their rich traditions passed down through generations. Bright-coloured flowers and fruits will adorn homes in communities across the country. As people look to the future with determination and hope for the year to come, they will find inspiration in the values of wisdom and strength the snake symbolises.

“Canada is home to over 275,000 Vietnamese Canadians who have made – and continue to make – extraordinary contributions to our country. On Tết, we are reminded of the important role of diversity in shaping a stronger and more vibrant world for everyone.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my warmest wishes to everyone celebrating. May the Year of the Snake bring peace, success, and joy to all".

Dr Nguyễn Đài Trang, co-chair of the Canada-Việt Nam Association, read Trudeau’s greeting letter to Vietnamese community in Canada at a New Year celebration held by the association, the Vietnamese-Canadian Business Association (VCBA) in the Eastern region, and the Vietnamese Embassy in Canada on Saturday.

At the event, a representative from the embassy highlighted Việt Nam’s socio-economic development achievements in 2024 and extended greetings to Vietnamese people in Canada.

Overseas Vietnamese attending the celebration enjoyed a musical show performed by members of Vietnamese cultural preservation associations from different regions of Canada. — VNA/VNS