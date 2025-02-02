PM visits expressway projects in the north, extends Tết greetings to construction workers

CAO BẰNG — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday visits workers at the Đồng Đăng-Trà Lĩnh Expressway, who have been working through the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday to ensure the project progress.

At the construction site in Cao Bằng Province, PM Chính extended his New Year greetings to the project staff and inspected their task progress, labour safety measures and worker benefits. He expressed gratitude towards the construction workers who have set aside Tết celebrations with their families to ensure the schedule of the project.

The nationwide expressway system is set to be operational in 2025, which means that every city, province and construction unit must ramp up their efforts to achieve this goal, he said.

The Government leader requested that every worker perform their duties well for the common development of the country, adding that the local authorities should mobilise additional human resources, including the police, military personnel, women, veterans and youth unions for the cause.

The project’s contractor, Đèo Cả Group, is required to mobilise local companies and create opportunities for them to grow and thrive through this project.

Đồng Đăng-Trà Lĩnh Expressway has a total planned length of 121km with a total investment of more than VNĐ47 trillion (US$1.8 billion).

Upon completion, this route will reduce travel time from Cao Bằng to Hà Nội by half, from about up to seven hours, to just three and a half hours.

This will open up new opportunities for social, economic and cultural development in the two northern provinces of Cao Bằng and Lạng Sơn, while also connecting the northeastern border region to the capital city and other national economic hubs.

In the first phase of the project, 93km of the expressway will be built from Tân Thanh Border Gate Interchange (Lạng Sơn Province) to the National Route 3 Interchange (Cao Bằng Province).

Approximately VNĐ14.1 trillion ($562 million) is planned for this phase, of which 69.43 per cent comes from the State budget.

The second phase of the project focuses on expanding the expressway to 93.35km and building a new 27.71km-long section with a total investment of VNĐ5.1 trillion ($203.3 million).

On the same day, PM Chính visited the special national historical site of the 1950 Border Campaign Victory in Cao Bằng’s Thạch An District to pay tribute to late President Hồ Chí Minh, inspected the Hữu Nghị-Chi Lăng Expressway project, and extended Tết greetings to the border guards at Chi Ma Border Gate in Lạng Sơn Province. — VNS