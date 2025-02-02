Nội Bài and Tân Sơn Nhất airports welcome huge number of passengers

HÀ NỘI — Nội Bài and Tân Sơn Nhất international airports welcomed a peak number of passengers on the last day of the nine-day Lunar New Year holiday (Tết), said the companies.

However, neither airports recorded congestion at the terminals during the Tết holiday, except for some cases of flight delays and cancellations.

The Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport on Sunday – the last day of Tết – served more than 150,500 passengers and operated 979 flights, including more than 93,000 arrivals and 57,000 departures.

With a large number of passengers passing through the port, the Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport set a new record for the number of passengers travelling during the holiday. The number of passengers is slightly higher than on December 24 – the peak of the before-Tết period.

A spokesperson of the airport said that to quickly clear the way for landing passengers, the airport increased its staff and optimised the check-in process.

However, the passengers’ demand to travel by taxi increased, so they have to wait quite a long time to catch a car home.

The airport recommended passengers to book cars before hand or use public transport to avoid long waiting times, carefully check flight information, landing times and choose a reasonable travel time to avoid congestion.

Nội Bài International Airport welcomed approximately 100,000 passengers and 590 flights on the fifth day of Tết.

On average, the week before and after Tết, about 90,000 passengers and 550 flights pass through the Nội Bài International Airport every day.

To prepare for the Tết peak period, the airport closely coordinated with airlines and worked with the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam to arrange slots effectively, reasonably and optimise infrastructure exploitation.

In addition, the Nội Bài International Airport strengthens coordination with airlines to grasp flight plans, allocate resources and equipment to ensure quality service.

It also works with specialised forces such as the traffic police to keep security, order and traffic safety in the surrounding area.

In particular, the airport arranges a taxi pick-up area at the car park to create more convenient conditions for passengers. — VNS