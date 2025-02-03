Old teachers dedicated to nurturing the Vietnamese language in Thailand

UDON THANI, Thailand — A special Vietnamese class, with teachers in their 70s and 80s, has been in existence for almost ten years at the headquarters of the Vietnamese Association in Udon Thani, a city in north east Thailand

Teachers such as Đon, Chun, Hường, Hằng, Thế, Lan, Oanh, Hà and Ánh have been running classes twice a week, aiming to spread the love for the language, not only to the children of overseas Vietnamese, but also to Thai people of all ages.

Hường, a teacher in charge of the Vietnamese language class at Khánh An School in Việt Nam Town, told vov.vn: “I organise classes on Tuesday and Friday evenings every week for the children. The class caters to all levels of proficiency and we accept students whenever they wish to start. The teachers are always eager to welcome students, regardless of their level.”

Oanh, who joined the school from the start said: “Currently, the class has nine teachers divided into nine small groups, teaching 25 students of varying proficiency.

“New students frequently join because others may have to stop due to distance or other commitments. This necessitates regular reorganisation of the class levels,” she said.

“Despite their busy schedules, the students are very enthusiastic. Some attend other classes until seven in the evening but still make an effort to come to learn Vietnamese,” she added.

By 7pm, students of all ages begin gathering. Among them were a young Thai girl in the first grade, students of various levels who are the children of overseas Vietnamese, adults who are already working and even entire families.

After singing the Vietnamese national anthem in unison, the groups of students enthusiastically begin their lessons, which include writing practice, learning to spell, reading poetry, or studying Vietnamese through traditional songs.

“I was born in Thailand to Vietnamese parents and have been studying at Khánh An School for one and a half years. I want to be able to speak Vietnamese and for my son to learn it too. I am proud to be Vietnamese and want my son to share that pride in his heritage,” said Hằng Nga.

The class has also nurtured many children of overseas Vietnamese who have achieved high results in Vietnamese speaking competitions all over Thailand.

The formal school was established in 2017, originally located at Khánh An Pagoda, a Vietnamese pagoda in Udon Thani city so the school was named Khánh An Vietnamese Language School.

Teacher Oanh recalled: “When the school was established, I simply announced it, and some teachers volunteered immediately – there were up to ten teachers. Initially, we were very concerned as we did not have proper teaching materials and using textbooks from Việt Nam did not suit the students here.

“Our concerns were to find appropriate textbooks and ensure a steady supply of teachers. Many of the Vietnamese teachers in Thailand have been teaching since 1975 and are now quite elderly, but their enthusiasm remains undiminished.

“Some are in their 70s and others in their 60s, but they all love teaching Vietnamese and feel that preserving the Vietnamese language among the third and fourth generations of overseas Vietnamese is essential and a responsibility,” she said.

In addition to teaching reading, writing and speaking Vietnamese, the teachers also teach the students to sing and perform Vietnamese songs, recite Vietnamese poems and learn traditional proverbs and idioms.

They organise events to celebrate important holidays, such as National Day, President Hồ Chí Minh’s birthday and traditional Vietnamese festivals such as Tết celebrations.

From the first 40 students enrolling on the first day, this number eventually grew to 65 students of all ages.

Initially, the classes aimed at children, later expanded to include two additional classes for adults, allowing parents and grandparents to learn alongside the children they brought to class.

“Those who came to learn often said that they thought they were proficient in Vietnamese but only realised their shortcomings when they attended the class,” Oanh said.

“As for the children, they loved it because they felt proud when they returned to Thai schools, where their peers could only speak two languages – Thai and English – while they could speak an additional language, Vietnamese,” she said.

After a temporary suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school reopened in 2023.

Teacher Hường said: “Our goal is to pass on Vietnamese to the younger generations so that the language is preserved. If Vietnamese people do not speak Vietnamese, the language will be lost. That is why we teach, no matter how difficult it is. The teaching materials provided by Việt Nam are plentiful but often not suitable, so we have to adapt and create our own materials to suit the students’ varying ages and levels.”

Teacher Trần Trọng Tài, known as Chun, now nearly 80 years old, expressed his satisfaction when the youngest Thai student in his class could now count fluently in Vietnamese.

“I’ve been with Khánh An School since its inception. Teaching here is challenging because it is like teaching foreigners, as the students often have no prior knowledge of Vietnamese. We have to teach, tutor and translate Vietnamese into Thai for them,” he said.

Without fanfare or extravagance, the elderly teachers, despite their age, tirelessly strive to pass on the Vietnamese language to the next generation of overseas Vietnamese.

Despite numerous challenges, including the temporary closure of Vietnamese classes in 1975, the movement to teach and learn Vietnamese in Thailand has endured, sowing the seeds of the language for generations.

The sight of elderly overseas Vietnamese teachers, elegantly dressed and patiently waiting each week for their students to arrive at the Vietnamese class in Việt Nam Town, is heartwarming.

It is a testament to the enduring love for their homeland and the Vietnamese language that shines brightly in the hearts of overseas Vietnamese in Thailand and around the world. — VNS