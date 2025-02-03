Thủ Đức City’s master plan approved

HCM CITY — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has signed a decision approving the master plan of Thủ Đức City until 2040.

The plan aims to develop Thủ Đức City into a creative and highly interactive urban area.

Thủ Đức will be an area leading the HCM City’s economy and other metropolitan areas through knowledge-based economic activities such as training, research, high-tech production and development cooperation.

It is expected to become a financial centre for not just Việt Nam but the world.

Covering an area of about 21,156ha, Thủ Đức City is a first-class urban area under HCM City.

It is expected that by 2030, the construction land of the entire city will be about 16,200-16,500ha, which means an average of about 89-90sq.m per person.

The city will grow from a population of about 1.5 million to more than 1.8 million people.

According to the plan, a national financial centre with an international role will be developed in the Thủ Thiêm new urban area.

The city will expand commercial service centres associated with 11 key development areas of the city, public transport hubs and in urban areas.

Thủ Đức will continue to upgrade and develop the existing high-tech parks, with a scale of about 913ha.

The parks will connect production activities, focusing on research and development, completing the creative ecosystem to lead the technological level of the region and the country.

It will build HCM City Science and Technology Park in Long Phước Ward with an area of ​​about 194.8ha.

Under the master plan, Thủ Đức will develop four logistics centres integrating dry port functions in cargo port areas, areas concentrating on industrial production and processing activities with a scale of about 400-450ha.

Thủ Đức is geographically divided into nine development areas.

Zone 1 consists of Thủ Thiêm, An Lợi Đông, Thảo Điền wards and part of An Khánh, An Phú wards. They will be the financial, commercial, service and cultural centre of HCM City, the region and earn international status.

Zone 2 belongs to Hiệp Bình Chánh Ward and is part of Linh Đông, Trường Thọ, Hiệp Bình Phước, Tam Phú, Tam Bình wards. They will be the new central area of ​​the city associated with the administrative, cultural, commercial service centre. This zone plays the role of the gateway to Thủ Đức City.

Other zones have been assigned their role as the cultural centres associated with entertainment, logistics services, hi-tech and gateways connecting different areas. —VNS