Lunar New Year holiday witnesses sharp declines in traffic accidents and fatalities

HÀ NỘI — A total of 445 traffic accidents occurred nationwide during the nine-day Lunar New Year holiday from January 25 to February 2, causing the deaths of 209 people and injuring 373 others, according to the Traffic Police Department, under the Ministry of Public Security.

The numbers of accidents, fatalities and injuries all decreased by 36 per cent, 37.61 per cent and 38.34 per cent, respectively.

Of these, 442 accidents occurred on roads, causing 207 deaths and 372 injuries. This represents a decrease of 257 cases, 124 deaths and 232 injuries compared to the same period in 2024.

A serious accident was reported on January 30 in Nam Định Province, killing seven people and injuring two.

On railways, there were two traffic accidents that left one person dead and another injured.

On inland waterways, one traffic accident occurred, resulting in one fatality.

During the holiday period, police across the country inspected, detected and handled nearly 56,000 violations. Authorities temporarily revoked nearly 3,000 drivers' licences, while over 7,000 cases led to drivers having points deducted.

About a third of all cases involved alcohol, over 17,000 instances, down more than 54 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Head of the Communication Division Traffic Police Department, Colonel Nguyễn Quang Nhật, said that the enforcement of the Law on Road Traffic Safety and Order and Decree 168 left a positive impact on drivers.

“Drivers have complied with the law. The fact that the number of violations has decreased by over 40 per cent serves as evidence of this,” he said.

Chief of office of the National Traffic Safety Committee, Trần Hữu Minh, said the sharp decrease in the number of traffic accidents, fatalities and injuries showed that the implementation of Decree 168 had changed public awareness.

"The number of violations has decreased by 40,000 cases, a decrease of 41-42 per cent compared to the same period last year. These are convincing numbers showing that the solutions being implemented by the authorities have really been effective and we need to persevere and continue that,” he said. VNS