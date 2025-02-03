PM Chính calls on ministries and sectors to take measures to hit growth targets

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called on ministries and sectors to promptly, rigorously and effectively implement coordinated measures to stimulate production and business activities, generate employment and livelihoods and achieve an economic growth target of at least 8 per cent in 2025.

He made the directive on Monday while presiding over a meeting of the Government’s Standing Committee, with ministries and sectors to assess the current situation and outline key post-holiday tasks.

The Government acknowledged that ministries, sectors and localities had implemented social welfare policies for war invalids, families of martyrs and those who contributed to the revolution. Over 13.5 million beneficiaries received support and Tết gifts, with a total budget exceeding VNĐ7.9 trillion.

Notably, the country supported the construction of over 6,960 new houses for revolution contributors and provided assistance for 35,466 homes under the programme to eliminate makeshift and dilapidated housing.

During the Tết holiday, goods were abundant, ensuring quality and stable prices, especially essential commodities. Consumer demand increased by an estimated ten per cent compared to regular months and the previous Lunar New Year in 2024.

Authorities effectively prevented the circulation of prohibited and smuggled goods during Tết. Transportation and traffic remained smooth, with strict enforcement against violations of traffic order and safety.

Tết celebrations coincided with activities commemorating the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (February 3, 1930 – February 3, 2025). Cultural events and festivals were vibrant and the tourism sector continued to flourish, attracting 12.5 million domestic tourists.

Many factories operated through the holiday to fulfill orders and several key national projects continued construction during Tết to ensure progress continued.

Concluding the meeting, PM Chính affirmed that the Party’s highest and sole objective was to ensure a prosperous and happy life for the people, laying the foundation for Việt Nam to enter a new era of wealth, prosperity and civilisation.

He also emphasised the need to continue reforming the Party’s leadership methods, highlighting the establishment of the Government Party Committee, the first of its kind since the Party’s founding.

The Prime Minister directed ministries and all sectors and localities to strictly implement 13 key task groups and 67 specific tasks proposed by the Government Office and agreed upon by Cabinet members, ensuring immediate post-Tết execution.

The key priorities set by PM Chính include several critical measures to ensure economic stability and national development.

First, the government will closely monitor supply and demand dynamics as well as the prices of essential goods and services in the post-holiday period. This will help maintain market stability by enabling timely interventions when necessary.

Additionally, the government is committed to accelerating investment procedures and ensuring the effective allocation of the 2025 public investment plan. Authorities will work swiftly to remove obstacles in project implementation, especially for major national projects and targeted national programmes, to ensure their timely and efficient completion.

Third, the government will fast-track strategic transportation projects, including the development of airports, seaports, highways and inter-regional and inter-provincial infrastructure. A key goal is to exceed the target of 3,000 km of expressways by the end of 2025.

Finally, the government will focus on streamlining its organisational structure by restructuring ministries and agencies to enhance efficiency.

He added that everyone involved must intensify environmental protection efforts, organise nationwide tree-planting campaigns, restore ecosystems, prevent natural disasters, mitigate saltwater intrusion, combat climate change and protect wildlife.

The Government remains determined to eradicate makeshift and dilapidated housing nationwide by the end of 2025.

The Prime Minister also called for swift completion of legislative proposals, including drafting the 2026 Law and Ordinance Development Programme, finalising laws scheduled for 2025, and issuing detailed regulations to enforce newly effective laws and resolutions. — VNS