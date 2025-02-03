Public security force takes leading role in national tasks

HÀ NỘI - The Vietnamese public security force must mobilise collective strength to maintain security and order, firmly consolidate the security belt, protect the Fatherland early and from afar, said General Lương Tam Quang, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security in his New Year message on the occasion of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s 95th founding anniversary (February 3, 1930 – 2025).

Quang writing a piece entitled 'The people's public security force sets an example and takes the leading role in implementing the Party's policies, contributing to the whole country's steady entry into the new era' said the force had grown across all its duties.

The General wrote that, under the leadership, education and training of the Party and President Hồ Chí Minh, the people's public security force had continuously matured in all aspects, always standing shoulder to shoulder with the army and the nation to overcome all challenges, successfully completing the task of ensuring security and order, achieving many feats and outstanding achievements.

The force had become a sharp "sword" and a "steel shield" to protect the Party and the people, he wrote, making great contributions to the victory of the struggle for national liberation and reunification in the past and the cause of building and defending the Fatherland today.

The force had taken the leading role and set an example in implementing policies on Party building and rectification, apparatus streamlining, perfecting legal institutions, fighting against corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena.

The force had also inspired various sectors in digital transformation, innovating State management methods, administrative reform, population data application.

It had made many important achievements and outstanding landmarks in consolidating the security, safety and healthy environment, contributing to vigorously promoting socio-economic development, expanding foreign relations, raising the country's position, creating premises and motivation to confidently carry out glorious responsibilities in the coming time.

On the threshold of the new era, Minister Quang said the force enjoyed advantages, but also faced numerous difficulties.

The requirement for the people's public security force was to strongly innovate the mindset of protecting national security towards: “Not only firmly protecting the security of the Fatherland from early on, from afar before dangers appear but also taking full advantage of opportunities, turning challenges into opportunities for national development", in line with what Party General Secretary Tô Lâm stated at the year-end review conference of the Central Public Security Party Committee in 2024.

General Quang said the force must continue to set an example, accelerate breakthroughs in implementing the Party and State's policies and guidelines, firmly protect national security and absolutely protect the safety of important political events.

It must absolutely avoid being passive and taken by surprise in terms of strategies, continue to sustainably reduce crime, consolidate a safe and healthy environment.

The force had been assigned the advisory function and coordination tasks for the synchronous and effective implementation of all aspects of protection, in conjunction with Party building and rectification.

The force would devote all strength to organising Party congresses at all levels, towards the eighth Central Public Security Party Congress for the 2025-30 term, and absolutely protect the security and safety of the 14th National Party Congress, he said.

Quang said the force had vowed to build a truly clean, strong, disciplined, elite and modern people's public security body and continue to set an example in streamlining the organisational apparatus, as well as combating corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena. VNS