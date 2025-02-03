Politics & Law
State leader meets with staff of Presidential Office

February 03, 2025 - 21:00
President Lương Cường highlighted the successful preparations for Tết, ensuring that all citizens, particularly those in remote areas and vulnerable groups, had a joyful celebration.
State President Lương Cường meets with officials and staff of the Presidential Office in Hà Nội on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường had a meeting with officials and staff of the Presidential Office in Hà Nội on Monday, the first working day after the Lunar New Year (Tết) Festival.

According to Chairman of the Presidential Office Lê Khánh Hải, the office has ensured that all staff members celebrated the Lunar New Year safely, joyfully, and economically while maintaining smooth operations and providing effective services supporting the State President and the Vice President before, during and after the holiday.

President Cường highlighted the successful preparations for Tết, ensuring that all citizens, particularly those in remote areas and vulnerable groups, had a joyful celebration.

At the meeting, the State leader urged the office to continue effectively supporting the State President and State Vice President's affairs throughout 2025 with helpful advice and high-quality services.

Emphasising that 2025 is a year of acceleration and breakthrough to achieve the targets outlined in the 13th National Party Congress's Congress, as well as the nation’s five-year and ten-year socio-economic development plans, President Cường stressed the need for the office to ensure higher operational efficiency after the organisational streamlining.

Extending New Year wishes to officials and staffs of the office, he expressed his expectation that they will continue promoting solidarity, overcoming challenges, fulfilling responsibilities, and achieving greater achievements in 2025 and beyond. — VNS

