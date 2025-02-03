Decisions on major restructuring of central Party organisations announced

HÀ NỘI — A conference was held on Monday to announce the Politburo's decisions on the establishment of four new Party organisations under the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee, and on the functions, tasks, authority, organisational apparatuses, and working relations of three Party bodies at the central level.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm attended the event and presented the decisions. He was joined by key Politburo members, including State President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú.

The restructuring marks a substantial transformation in the Party's organisational structure.

A representative of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission announced the decisions on terminating the operations of the Party organisation of the Central Agencies' Bloc, the Party organisation of the Central Enterprises' Bloc, the Party Civil Affairs Board of the Government, the Party Delegation of the NA, the Party Delegation of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF), the Party delegations and Party civil affairs boards at the central level established by the Secretariat, and the Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations.

Meanwhile, new Party organisations were set up, namely the Party organisation of the Central Party Agencies, the Party organisation of the Government, the Party organisation of the National Assembly, and another of the VFF and central mass organisations.

The Party Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education and Commission for Mass Mobilisation were merged. The Commission for Economic Affairs was renamed the Commission for Policies and Strategies.

The Politburo also issued decisions on the functions, tasks, authority, organisational apparatuses, and working relations of the Party Central Committee's Office, the Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, and the Commission for Policies and Strategies.

As part of the Politburo's important appointments, Nguyễn Duy Ngọc, a Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of its Inspection Commission and Chief of the Party Central Committee's Office, stepped down from his position as Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office.

The Politburo decided to relieve Lê Hoài Trung, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Commission for External Relations, from his commission chairmanship and appointed him as Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office.

Meanwhile, Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and Chairman of the Commission for Information and Education, was named head of the newly formed Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation.

Trần Lưu Quang, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Commission for Economic Affairs, now serves as head of the Commission for Policies and Strategies.

Under another decision of the Politburo, the Party Committee of the Central Party Agencies in the 2020 - 2025 tenure comprises 30 members led by Trần Cẩm Tú.

The Party Committee of the Government in the 2020 - 2025 tenure, with 57 members, is under the leadership of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, who assumes the role of its Secretary.

For the NA, a 39-member Party Committee was formed, with NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn appointed Secretary of this Party Committee.

The Party Committee of the VFF and central mass organisations consists of 29 members. Đỗ Văn Chiến, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the VFF Central Committee, serves as Secretary of this Party Committee.

Speaking at the conference, General Secretary Tô Lâm emphasised that the year 2024 witnessed the country’s encouraging achievements, especially in socio-economic development and Party building. Notably, with great efforts, urgency and seriousness in implementing the Party Central Committee's resolution and the Politburo’s conclusion, the rearrangement and streamlining of the organisational apparatuses of Party agencies, judicial bodies, and mass organisations at the central level have been basically completed. This serves as an important prerequisite for the successful reorganisation and streamlining of the political system's organisational apparatus in the coming time, with quality, efficiency, and adherence to the schedule ensured.

He requested agencies and units, based on their functions and tasks specified in each decision, to quickly perform duties in line with the new models and apparatuses.

Particularly, the four central Party organisations and the merged Party bodies that have been assigned with more functions and tasks must properly take over the tasks of the dissolved Party organisations.

He asked for close coordination among agencies and units to promptly identify and address any issues emerging.

The General Secretary demanded the early completion of administrative procedures for the operations of the four newly established central Party organisations, the Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, and the Commission for Policies and Strategies.

He told the Party organisations of the NA and the Government to closely cooperate with the Central Party Committee's Organisation Commission to direct agencies to quickly give advice to the Government, the Prime Minister, and the NA about institutional strengthening while completing the reorganisation and streamlining of the Government and National Assembly agencies.

This process should avoid haste, subjectivity, or formality while ensuring smooth operations, the leader added. — VNS