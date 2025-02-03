Party chief pays tribute to late PM Phạm Văn Đồng

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm visited the private residence of late Prime Minister Phạm Văn Đồng on Monday to offer incense in tribute, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year and the 95th anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (February 3, 1930–2025).

Born on March 1, 1906 in the central province of Quảng Ngãi, the former Government leader was a steadfast revolutionary, and an outstanding disciple and a close comrade of President Hồ Chí Minh. As one of the key leaders of Việt Nam’s revolution, he made significant contributions to the causes of national liberation, construction and defence.

Later the same day, General Secretary Tô Lâm visited and extended Lunar New Year greetings to Lieutenant General Đặng Quân Thụy, Hero of the People's Armed Forces, former member of the CPV Central Committee, and former Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA).

Born in 1928 in the northern province of Nam Định, Thụy dedicated over six decades to military service, as well as to the NA and the War Veterans' Association of Việt Nam. He played a crucial role in the country’s fight for independence and its ongoing efforts to build and safeguard the socialist Fatherland. — VNS