CPV’s founding: a pivotal moment in Việt Nam’s fight for independence

VIENTIANE — The establishment of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) on February 3, 1930, marked a turning point in the nation’s patriotic movement and resistance against foreign invaders. It was a decisive factor in shaping Việt Nam’s revolutionary path to victory.

Bounthong Chitmany, Politburo member, permanent member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Secretariat and State Vice President of Laos, made the statement in a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the CPV’s 95th founding anniversary.

He credited Marxism-Leninism as a guiding light for Vietnamese patriots, equipping them with revolutionary theory, a clear roadmap for national salvation, and a well-defined goal. Under the leadership of the CPV, the Vietnamese people launched a resolute struggle for independence, culminating in the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam in 1945, now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.

According to the Lao leader, the CPV’s enduring leadership during Việt Nam’s resistance wars against French colonialists and American imperialists was rooted in its ability to devise a revolutionary strategy tailored to each phase of the struggle. He highlighted the Party’s steadfast commitment to its revolutionary ideals, ensuring genuine independence and freedom for the people.

Bounthong noted that the CPV’s leadership and members remained deeply dedicated to the revolutionary cause, demonstrating a willingness to sacrifice for the nation. The Party’s internal unity and cohesion, along with the unwavering patriotism of the Vietnamese people, played a crucial role in securing national liberation.

Looking back on nearly 40 years of Việt Nam’s Đổi mới (Renewal) process, Bounthong praised the country’s remarkable and historically significant achievements. He underscored Việt Nam’s political stability, social order, and rapid economic progress, as well as its cultural and social advancements. Socialist democracy has expanded, driven by strengthened national unity, while the political system has been further consolidated. Việt Nam has also reinforced its socialist foundation and deepened its global engagement, solidifying its international standing. — VNS