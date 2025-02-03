CPV founding: a historic milestone in Việt Nam’s revolution

PARIS — The founding of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) marked a historic turning point in the Vietnamese revolution, said Vietnamese Ambassador to France Đinh Toàn Thắng at a celebration of the CPV’s 95th anniversary on Sunday.

The Party's guidelines have laid the foundation for the gathering of forces and the solidarity and unity of the entire nation, leading to the tremendous victories achieved later, he stressed, noting that this was a key condition that has guided Việt Nam’s development over the past 95 years.

“The monumental achievements made by the Party and people over the past 95 years are the result of the talented leadership of the CPV, President Hồ Chí Minh and generations of Vietnamese leaders,” Thắng said.

He stressed that pursuing the viewpoint of “making people the root,” the Party has always promoted the strength of great national unity, forming an essential internal force that combines national strength with the power of the era to overcome challenges and achieve remarkable accomplishments.

Acknowledging the significant contributions of the Vietnamese community abroad, particularly the Vietnamese expatriates in France, the ambassador noted that the community not only proudly continues the movement initiated by President Hồ Chí Minh but also carries a rich tradition of patriotism, supporting the country through various stages of its history.

During the resistance wars against French colonialism and US imperialism, and others to safeguard the country, the Vietnamese community in France always devoted their hearts, minds, and passions to support the Party, the nation, and the people. Key negotiations that shaped peace for Việt Nam such as the Geneva Accords in 1954 and the Paris Peace Accords in 1973, received significant backing from overseas Vietnamese.

The Vietnamese community in France also made considerable contributions to promoting the country’s development and strengthening ties between the two countries. Intellectuals from the community, across many generations, have provided deep insights and advice in key sectors, driving the nation’s growth and strategic rise.

Nguyễn Đức Khương, a Vietnamese intellectual in France, said he hopes the Party and the State will continue to attract talented individuals both inside and outside the country, especially in advanced and critical scientific fields, to lay the groundwork for a competitive future for Việt Nam in the era of science-technology, and innovation. — VNS