CPV’s 95th anniversary celebrated in Thailand

February 03, 2025 - 21:55
Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phạm Việt Hùng described the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) founding as a turning point in Việt Nam’s revolutionary path - a moment that marked the growth of the Vietnamese working class and their readiness to lead the nation toward independence and progress.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phạm Việt Hùng speaks at the event. VNA/VNS Photo

BANGKOK – The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand held a ceremony in Bangkok on Monday to celebrate the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV).

Chairing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador Phạm Việt Hùng described the CPV founding as a turning point in Việt Nam’s revolutionary path - a moment that marked the growth of the Vietnamese working class and their readiness to lead the nation toward independence and progress.

Reflecting on the nation’s remarkable milestones under the CPV's brilliant leadership over the past 95 years, he said the CPV has successfully guided the country through the Đổi mới (Renewal) process. From the ashes of war and the challenges of an embargo, Việt Nam emerged stronger, transforming into a developing country with middle-income status, deeply integrated into global political and economic landscape, while also contributing to the advancement of human civilisation and assumption of important international responsibilities.

The CPV has consistently prioritised serving the people as its core principle and goal. Alongside this commitment, the CPV has also creatively applied Marxism-Leninism and Hồ Chí Minh Thought, he said.

On the occasion, he called on the embassy's Party members, officials and staff to continue promoting the CPV's fine traditions and fulfil their tasks effectively in the new era, one defined by growth, innovation and prosperity. — VNS

