Home Politics & Law

General Secretary Tô Lâm extends Tết greetings to staff of Party Central Committee’s Office

February 03, 2025 - 21:07
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm urged the Party Central Committee's Office to continue well performing its functions and duties, upholding its tradition of solidarity, and striving to achieve set goals with higher quality and efficiency than in 2024.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm meets with staff of the Party Central Committee's Office on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm urged the Party Central Committee's Office to continue well performing its functions and duties, upholding its tradition of solidarity, and striving to achieve set goals with higher quality and efficiency than in 2024, towards excellently fulfilling the tasks entrusted by the Party Central Committee, and its Politburo and Secretariat.

While extending Lunar New Year (Tết) greetings to the office’s staff at an hybrid meeting on Monday - the first working day after the nine-day Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday - which was connected with locations in Hà Nội, HCM City and central Đà Nẵng City, the Party leader spoke highly of the achievements made by officials, civil servants, and public employees of the office in providing advisory opinions to the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat.

The office’s apparatus has been re-organised with new functions and responsibilities, aiming for significantly improved efficiency in its operations, he said.

On the occasion, the Party chief wished the staff of the office good health, prosperity, and happiness.

For his part, Nguyễn Duy Ngọc, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of its Inspection Commission and Chief of the Party Central Committee's Office, thanked the Party leader for his wishes and instructions.

He pledged to uphold its tradition, solidarity, and strong sense of responsibility to complete all assigned tasks, striving to make the office a strategic, essential, and confidential advisory body, and a "brain" of the Party Central Committee, directly serving the Politburo and the Secretariat. — VNS

