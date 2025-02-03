CPV demonstrates strategic vision toward economic development: scholar

SYDNEY — Social stability and sustainable economic development are among Việt Nam’s most notable achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party since the beginning of the Đổi mới (Renewal) process, a scholar has said.

Professor Nghiêm Đức Long, Director of the Centre for Environment and Water at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) and President of the Vietnamese Australian Scholars and Experts Association (VASEA), made the remark in a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency.

According to Professor Long, Việt Nam has accelerated its global integration in recent years, making remarkable economic and diplomatic breakthroughs. By 2025, the country’s GDP is projected to exceed US$500 billion, positioning Việt Nam as the world’s 33rd largest economy. On a per capita basis, Việt Nam has reached the global middle-income threshold.

He attributed these accomplishments to the CPV’s leadership, a stable political system, strong anti-corruption policies, and a principled diplomatic approach. He highlighted Việt Nam’s stable and consistent political framework. Comprehensive strategic partnerships with India, Australia, the Republic of Korea, France, Malaysia, the US, Russia, Japan, and China have paved the way for significant economic investments and scientific-technological cooperation in recent years, he added.

The scholar spoke highly of the CPV’s anti-corruption efforts and administrative streamlining, saying these efforts have yielded notable successes. He emphasised that these two initiatives share a common goal: establishing a transparent, efficient, and consistent administrative system.

He pointed to the CPV’s Resolution No.57, which outlines clear objectives, roadmaps, and specific action plans, emphasising the role of knowledge, science, and technology in economic and social development. With the ambition of becoming a high-income developed country by 2045, Việt Nam faces numerous challenges ahead.

The most pressing issue, he noted, is effectively harnessing national resources and enhancing the role of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

According to Long, science and technology will be key to helping Vietnamese SMEs compete in global markets. He said he hopes the CPV and the government will increase investment in SME development funds to foster innovation and international expansion.

Above all, he stressed that the CPV’s most fundamental mission remains the assurance of social justice. Anti-corruption efforts and administrative reforms are ultimately aimed at achieving this goal. He said he hopes that, alongside economic development, the CPV will continue prioritising social welfare, cultural preservation, and special support for disadvantaged communities. — VNS