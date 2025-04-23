State President Lương Cường's upcoming visit makes headlines in Laos

VIENTIANE — Major Lao news outlets have simultaneously published articles praising the special relationship and outstanding cooperation achievements between Việt Nam and Laos across all fields, ahead of President Lương Cường’s state visit to the neighbouring on April 24–25.

On April 22, the Pathet Lao newspaper and the e-newspaper of the Lao News Agency (KPL) prominently featured articles highlighting bilateral relations and solidarity between the two countries, underscoring that President Cường’s first state visit to Laos reflects the Vietnamese Party and State's consistent policy of prioritising bilateral cooperation as part of the country's diplomatic agenda. The visit also reaffirms Việt Nam’s strong support for Laos’ national renewal efforts.

The articles noted that the visit takes place against a backdrop of complex and unpredictable regional and global developments. Both nations are actively implementing their respective Party Congress resolutions and socio-economic development plans with remarkable progress. The two sides continue to intensify cooperation and coordination, working closely to realise high-level agreements, and the outcomes of the 47th meeting of the Laos–Việt Nam Intergovernmental Committee, and the recent high-level visits and cooperation agreements between ministries, sectors, and localities.

According to the articles, the special Việt Nam–Laos relationship continues to thrive, delivering sustainable and effective results across sectors. Political ties have been strengthened through frequent meetings and exchanges at all levels. Defence and security cooperation remains a key pillar, contributing to political stability and social order in both countries and their border areas. Economic, trade, and investment ties are also being vigorously promoted, with two-way trade exceeding US$2 billion in 2024. Education and high-quality human resource development remain a top priority. The two sides have also supported each other at regional and international forums.

President Cường’s visit will mark a new milestone and significantly contribute to deepening the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, the articles said.

In an editorial, Pasaxon, the official mouthpiece of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, reiterated the exceptional nature of the bilateral ties. It highlighted that this one-of-a-kind relationship continues to be nurtured through multifaceted cooperation, particularly in implementing the outcomes of the 47th Intergovernmental Committee meeting. Political trust remains exceptionally strong, while defence and security cooperation is being deepened to ensure national security and social order.

During the fourth the 4th Partnership for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit held in Hà Nội on April 16, the article said, the Prime Ministers of Laos and Việt Nam agreed to boost economic, trade, and investment cooperation. They aim to raise bilateral trade to US$5 billion and support major Vietnamese projects in Laos, while enhancing connectivity in infrastructure, transport, investment, and tourism.

Laos–Việt Nam cooperation has yielded significant results in politics-diplomacy, defence and security, culture, science and technology, education and training, and human resource development. In January 2025 alone, bilateral trade reached $290 million, a 66.5 per cent year-on-year increase.

On the diplomatic front, during a meeting in Hà Nội on February 14 between Lao Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane and Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn, the two sides agreed to continue with the effective implementation of 2021–25 cooperation agreements, draft new frameworks for future collaboration, maintain the annual foreign minister-level political consultation mechanism, and promote public awareness of the nations’ relationship.

The Lao National Radio and Lao National Television have also dedicated substantial airtime in recent days to reports and commentary on President Cường’s visit. — VNS