Việt Nam’s post-war achievements mark a new April 30 victory: Bolivian politician

HÀ NỘI - Half a century after its historic victory on April 30, Việt Nam has secured yet another victory - its remarkable progress in international integration and economic development.

In a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Bolivia Ignacio Mendoza Pizarro said that, from a war-ravaged country with a poor economy and outdated infrastructure, Việt Nam has emerged as one of the most dynamic economies in the world, steadily asserting its position on the global stage.

Mendoza described Việt Nam’s development achievements as a continuation of the nation’s enduring qualities: resilience, firmness, dynamism and self-reliance.

He noted that Việt Nam’s experience in economic reform and foreign investment attraction is of strong interest to Bolivia’s ruling alliance and to revolutionary movements around the world.

According to the Bolivian politician, a pivotal factor behind Việt Nam’s success was the Communist Party of Việt Nam’s timely, pragmatic decision to undertake economic reforms tailored to the country’s realities. These included establishing a balanced and synchronised economic system encompassing goods, services, finance, real estate, labour markets, and strategies for science and technology development.

Mendoza also praised Việt Nam’s inclusive policies aimed at reducing regional disparities, expanding citizen rights and preserving its rich ethnic and cultural diversity. These elements, he said, have played a central role in shaping the country’s national growth strategies, particularly in an era of rapidly evolving global economic dynamics.

He underscored Việt Nam’s impressive indicators in trade and macroeconomic stability, calling them clear evidence of a sustainable development cycle driven by an independent and sovereign nation.

Reflecting on the significance of the April 30 victory, Mendoza cited the iconic words of revolutionary leader Che Guevara, who once fought and died in Bolivia, said at the 1966 Tricontinental Conference: “We must create two, three or many Vietnams.”

He stated that the spirit of Việt Nam’s victory remains a lasting source of inspiration for global revolutionary movements, especially in Latin American nations like Bolivia.

Mendoza added that Việt Nam’s victory on April 30 ushered in a new era in global order, one in which no country can arbitrarily resort to force to interfere in the internal affairs of another. VNA/VNS