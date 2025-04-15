Beyond the rocks: Hà Giang’s bold vision for culture and adventure tourism

Việt Nam News reporter Lê Hương chatted with Nguyễn Thị Hoài, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Hà Giang Province, on the side lines of the Việt Nam International Travel Mart 2025.

What products or outstanding features has Hà Giang introduced at this mart?

Hà Giang, located at the northernmost point of the country, possesses many values that support tourism development.

One of the most outstanding aspects is its majestic natural landscapes. Secondly, and something we are always proud of, is that Hà Giang is home to 19 ethnic groups, each with unique and rich traditional cultural values — values that are still being preserved and promoted by the local communities today.

That’s why, at this Tourism Promotion Forum 2025, Hà Giang brought with it the very 'breath of the land and its people', showcasing the essence of the province. We especially aimed to connect with travel agencies and media organisations, inviting them to accompany us, share our stories and support Hà Giang in its goal of developing tourism into a key economic sector.

Hà Giang has great tourism potential. But how can the province further unlock and leverage this?

In the 21st century, travellers are increasingly seeking experiences that help them reconnect with themselves. That’s why majestic and pristine landscapes, combined with the rich traditional cultural values of ethnic communities, have become key factors in attracting both domestic and international visitors.

Making the most of this trend, Hà Giang has taken the lead in preserving ethnic cultural values and transforming them into assets for tourism development. This approach not only promotes the local economy but also enables ethnic minorities in Hà Giang to improve their living standards - to 'escape poverty from the rocks and prosper on the rocks'’.

Hà Giang has already implemented a strategic and spatial plan for tourism development that includes very distinctive tourism products.

Moving forward, Hà Giang will collaborate with tourism businesses and organisations to develop new tours and routes that highlight the province’s cultural identity and unique landscapes.

The province has already developed a strategic tourism zoning plan with distinctive offerings:

Đồng Văn Karst Plateau (UNESCO Global Geopark), where visitors can explore the unique traditional knowledge and handicrafts of ethnic groups such as the Mông and Lô Lô.

Central Hà Giang City, with cultural experiences in Tày ethnic villages located around the city.

Western region (Xín Mần, Hoàng Su Phì, Quang Bình), which has the nationally recognised terraced rice fields that showcase the local people's deep connection to the land. April’s 'water-pouring' season and September’s harvest are especially ideal for visiting.

Hà Giang has identified five core tourism products: community-based cultural tourism, festival tourism, ecotourism and wellness retreats, adventure sports tourism and economic/agricultural tourism.

Hà Giang also welcomes investors and tourism experts to explore and contribute ideas for developing new products that complement its traditional strengths, aiming to create more diverse and enriching experiences for visitors.

Hà Giang is also emerging as a destination for sports tourism. How will the province leverage this advantage to attract more visitor groups, especially those with large-scale seasonal needs like marathon runners or adventure seekers?

That’s a great question, and something we’ve already been working on - though we hope to expand and enhance these efforts even more.

Hà Giang hosts an annual marathon on the legendary Happiness Road, and in February 2025, we successfully concluded this year’s race with nearly 3,000 runners participating across six different distances. For the first time, we introduced a 71km ultra-distance, which drew over 100 domestic and international athletes.

Running on this historic and emotional route - often referred to as the 'Road of Blood and Flowers' - brings out a wide range of feelings, with those competing pushing past personal limits, overcoming challenges and reconnecting spiritually. That’s why the Hà Giang Marathon consistently attracts participants and visitors, and we hope to continue this tradition.

In addition to the main annual marathon, we encourage businesses and tourism companies to explore and help expand race options along the Happiness Road.

Regarding adventure sports, we have also launched other thrilling events, including off-road motor and auto races under the theme 'Spirit of the Rock'. These races have successfully attracted international competitors and are a big draw for thrill seekers.

We’ve also organised paragliding festivals - 'Flying over the Golden Season' and flights over the Geopark region. While these events have been held regularly, turning them into annual fixtures requires professional partners due to the safety concerns associated with high-risk adventure sports.

Safety is always our top priority, and we believe that with proper planning and professional coordination, we can continue to offer these types of experiences in a safe and sustainable way.

We’ve seen first hand the benefits of combining adventure sports with tourism. Every athlete who visits often brings along family, friends and supporters, who in turn will explore the province and share their experiences online. These participants become unofficial ambassadors for Hà Giang, helping to spread the image of our land and people far and wide.

As for our responsibilities as a Government agency and local authority, we are committed to preserving the cultural identity and natural beauty of Hà Giang. We aim to protect, promote and enhance the province's image to ensure visitors keep returning and engaging in even more meaningful experiences. VNS