Xi Jinping’s visit to Việt Nam a turning point in bilateral ties: scholar

BEIJING — The state visit to Việt Nam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping from April 14-15 will lift the two countries’ relations to a new height, contributing to peace and stability in the region, according to a Chinese scholar.

In an interview granted to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Beijing, Cheng Hanping, director of the Vietnam Research Centre at Zhejiang University of Technology, said that as this year marks the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, the upcoming visit holds significant importance in shaping the future direction of this relationship, especially as the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam is approaching.

As two socialist countries, China and Việt Nam need to maintain solidarity and engage in mutually beneficial cooperation, contributing to peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

In a world of increasing uncertainties and changes, the strategic cooperation between the two neighbours serves as a testament to their commitment to upholding multilateralism and globalisation, while jointly pursuing shared interests, Cheng stated.

The expert expressed his belief that the China-Việt Nam relationship will continue to grow stronger and that their "six major orientations" will be further enhanced.

He went on to affirm that the two economies are highly complementary, enabling both sides to tap into the potential for collaboration, expand the space for shared interests, and bring tangible benefits to the two countries' people. — VNA/VNS