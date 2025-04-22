State President's Laos visit to create new impetus for special relationship: Ambassador

VIENTIANE — The upcoming state visit to Laos by State President Lương Cường from April 24–25 is expected to provide new momentum and make a significant contribution to further deepening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos, a diplomat has said.

In an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency correspondents, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos, Nguyễn Minh Tâm emphasised that the trip carries profound significance, reflecting the Vietnamese Party's and State's consistent view of treasuring the special relationship with Laos, considering it a top priority in the country's foreign policy. The visit also reaffirms Việt Nam’s strong support for Laos’ ongoing renovation efforts and serves as a concrete action to strengthen the close bond between the high-ranking leaders of both Parties and nations.

According to the ambassador, the visit will not only deepen the special solidarity but also serve as an opportunity to exchange views on the situations of each Party and country, as well as regional and international issues of shared concern. On this occasion, the two sides will review the progress in bilateral cooperation and seek measures to further promote this special relationship in the years ahead.

To ensure that the Việt Nam-Laos relationship continues to grow in a practical and effective manner, Ambassador Tâm suggested the two countries sustain strong political trust and coordinate closely on strategic issues and policies related to national security and development.

It is essential to enhance the effectiveness of existing cooperation mechanisms, establish new ones and enhance information sharing and experience exchange in Party and political system building, socio-economic development, and national defence, security and foreign affairs, he said.

From now until the end of this year, the two countries should intensify cooperation and jointly promote the effective implementation of high-level agreements, the outcomes of the 47th meeting of the Việt Nam-Laos Intergovernmental Committee, and the results of mutual high-level visits and cooperation agreements between ministries, agencies and localities.

Preparations should also be made for important future events such as the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s National Day, the 50th anniversary of Laos’ National Day, the 135th birthday of late President Hố Chí Minh and the 105th birthday of President Kaysone Phomvihane, Tâm continued.

The ambassador also highlighted communication efforts to raise awareness of the importance of the Việt Nam-Laos relationship.

Tâm suggested strengthening defence and security cooperation, which serves as a solid foundation for both countries in addressing increasingly diverse, complex and sophisticated non-traditional security challenges.

He stressed that both sides should work together to ensure peace and stability in each country, particularly through building a shared border of peace, friendship, stability, cooperation and development, thus helping elevate their regional and international standing.

The ambassador also proposed boosting connectivity and economic cooperation, saying Việt Nam and Laos should strengthen institutional, infrastructure, financial, clean and renewable energy, telecommunications, tourism and high-tech agriculture links.

Vietnamese firms should be encouraged to invest in sectors where Laos has advantages and potential, particularly in clean energy, digital transformation and sustainable agriculture.

According to the diplomat, although bilateral trade surpassed US$2 billion in 2024, both countries — with their strong relationship and leadership commitment — can work toward the target of $5–10 billion in the coming years.

Tâm underlined the need to enhance cooperation in education and training, viewing it as a strategic priority. Both countries should increase student exchanges and improve the quality of training. Joint programmes should be developed in public administration, economics, science and technology to help Laos develop a high-quality workforce.

He also proposed advancing cooperation in science, technology and digital transformation, saying Việt Nam has been actively supporting Laos in digital transformation, e-government development and in building a digital economy. Both sides should strengthen joint scientific research, particularly in high-tech agriculture and the application of artificial intelligence and automation in production.

Tâm called for greater cooperation between localities, especially those sharing borders, to better connect economic zones and border areas. This would help boost the role of businesses and promote people-to-people exchanges, which are essential for enhancing bilateral ties.

The ambassador expressed his confidence that, with the determination of the two Parties, States and people, and the strategic directions laid out for future cooperation, the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos will grow stronger and more sustainably. — VNS