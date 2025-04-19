Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Fugitive who killed a police officer in drug raid arrested

April 19, 2025 - 09:07
Police have captured the final fugitive in a major drug trafficking case after a violent shootout in Quảng Ninh Province.
Bùi Đình Khánh (middle) under custody. — Photo from the police

THANH HÓA — The fugitive wanted for drug trafficking and involvement in a violent shootout that left a police officer dead on Thursday has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

Bùi Đình Khánh, 31, was apprehended late Friday while hiding near Lễ Môn bypass in Đông Hải Ward, the central city of Thanh Hóa. His arrest marks the apprehension of the last suspect involved in this large-scale drug operation.

He had been on the run following a confrontation with law enforcement on April 17 in the northern province of Quảng Ninh, where he and other suspects allegedly opened fire with an AK-47 assault rifle in an attempt to rescue an accomplice arrested by the police.

During the ensuing shootout, Senior Lieutenant Nguyễn Đăng Khải was fatally shot. He was rushed to Bãi Cháy Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

By 4.30 am on April 18, police had captured two more suspects: Hà Quang Sơn and Hoàng Văn Đông, both 31, from Tân Sơn District in the northern province of Phú Thọ.

Authorities seized 16 bricks of heroin, two military-grade firearms, a grenade, three vehicles, and other related evidence. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Society

Hà Nội, HCM City accelerate metro construction

The HCM City Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR), in collaboration with Hà Nội’s Metropolitan Railway Management Board (MRB), on Friday hosted an international conference to share experiences in consultancy and implementation of metro projects in Việt Nam’s two largest cities.
Society

Beyond profit

Businesses that think beyond profit have had the chance to connect at an exhibition on the sidelines of the P4G summit in Hà Nội. Some had the opportunity to speak directly to Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính about their sustainable practices.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom