Fugitive who killed a police officer in drug raid arrested

THANH HÓA — The fugitive wanted for drug trafficking and involvement in a violent shootout that left a police officer dead on Thursday has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

Bùi Đình Khánh, 31, was apprehended late Friday while hiding near Lễ Môn bypass in Đông Hải Ward, the central city of Thanh Hóa. His arrest marks the apprehension of the last suspect involved in this large-scale drug operation.

He had been on the run following a confrontation with law enforcement on April 17 in the northern province of Quảng Ninh, where he and other suspects allegedly opened fire with an AK-47 assault rifle in an attempt to rescue an accomplice arrested by the police.

During the ensuing shootout, Senior Lieutenant Nguyễn Đăng Khải was fatally shot. He was rushed to Bãi Cháy Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

By 4.30 am on April 18, police had captured two more suspects: Hà Quang Sơn and Hoàng Văn Đông, both 31, from Tân Sơn District in the northern province of Phú Thọ.

Authorities seized 16 bricks of heroin, two military-grade firearms, a grenade, three vehicles, and other related evidence. — VNS