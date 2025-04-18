Politics & Law
Home Society

Beyond profit

April 18, 2025 - 19:16
Businesses that think beyond profit have had the chance to connect at an exhibition on the sidelines of the P4G summit in Hà Nội. Some had the opportunity to speak directly to Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính about their sustainable practices.

More on this story

Society

Partners for green growth

Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (#P4G) is an initiative launched by the government of Denmark in 2017 to foster public-private partnerships for a ‘green’ transition of the economy. Its fourth summit, held in Hà Nội over the last two days, was a platform for Việt Nam’s top leaders and international experts to discuss collaboration for sustainable development.
Society

Soldiers' devotion to make and protect national flags

During the years when Việt Nam was temporarily divided, the Bến Hải River and Hiền Lương Bridge engraved their names in history with ordinary people contributing to the silent epic that has become a symbol for a whole generation living and devoting all their love for the country and belief in a unified tomorrow.

