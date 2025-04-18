Hà Nội completes new rural development programme

Vice Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Nguyễn Mạnh Quyền chaired a conference on Friday to conduct a vote proposing the recognition of Hanoi as having completed the national target program on new-style rural development in 2024.

Speaking at the conference, Nguyễn Xuân Đại, Director of the Hà Nội Department of Agriculture and Environment, confirmed that the city has fulfilled all 8 criteria outlined in the Prime Minister’s Decision No 321/QĐ-TTg dated March 8, 2022.

Specifically, 100 per cent of Hà Nội’s rural districts have met the standards for new-style rural development, and all district-level towns (townships) have completed the programme's objectives. Regarding the criterion requiring at least 20 per cent of rural districts (equivalent to four) to meet advanced new-style rural standards, Hà Nội has exceeded the target, with five districts officially recognised by the Prime Minister: Thanh Trì, Gia Lâm, Hoài Đức, Đông Anh, and Thanh Oai.

Additionally, 229 out of 382 communes—equivalent to 60 per cent—have achieved advanced new-style rural status, surpassing the requirement of at least 40 per cent set forth in Decision No 321.

With the approval of Hà Nội’s New Rural Development Master Plan for the 2021–2025 period by the Hanoi People’s Council under Resolution No 33/NQ-HĐND on December 6, 2023, the city has fulfilled the criterion requiring provincial or municipal-level approval of a comprehensive rural development plan.

Beyond the five previously mentioned criteria, Hà Nội also meets three additional benchmarks set forth in the Prime Minister’s Decision No 321. These include maintaining at least 70 per cent of district, provincial, and national roads lined with greenery; ensuring a minimum of 4sq.m of public green space per capita; and achieving a citizen satisfaction rate of 80 per cent or more with the performance of public administrative agencies.

Đặng Thị Phương Hoa, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee - Hà Nội branch, stated that the committee conducted a public opinion survey in 124 communes across all 18 districts and district-level towns. A total of 136,885 households, representing 75.12 per cent of all households in the surveyed areas, participated in the consultation. The results revealed that the majority of residents expressed satisfaction with Hà Nội’s achievements in new-style rural development.

The new-style rural development programme has brought about profound and comprehensive changes to rural life in Hà Nội. By 2024, the city has achieved a health insurance participation rate of 95.25 per cent, marking a 5.15 per cent increase compared to 2020. The percentage of hamlets and villages recognized and maintaining the title of "Cultural Hamlet/Village" stands at 95.4 per cent, up 33.4 per cent from 2020. Meanwhile, 95 per cent of households have been recognised and maintained the title of "Cultural Family" in 2024—an increase of 5.8 per cent from four years prior.

Hà Nội has also recorded significant progress in employment and workforce quality. The rate of regularly employed labor has reached 98.3 per cent, up 2.46 per cent compared to 2020. The proportion of trained workers stands at 74.25 per cent (up 2.75 per cent), and those holding degrees or certifications account for 54 per cent, an increase of 3.5 per cent over the same period.

Hà Nội has maintained political stability, social order, and rural security. In 2024, the total production value of agriculture, forestry, and fisheries reached VNĐ66.373 trillion, marking a year-on-year increase of 12.35 per cent. Export turnover of agricultural and forestry products exceeded $2 billion, with agricultural and food products alone accounting for $1.463 billion—an increase of 33.8 per cent compared to 2023.

At a recent conference, all 40 members of Hà Nội’s Steering Committee for National Target Programmes voted in favour of proposing Hà Nội for recognition as having completed the national new-style rural development programme in 2024. Based on the results, the city has fulfilled all necessary conditions to be submitted to higher authorities for official certification as a "City that has completed the New Rural Development Mission in 2024".

Vice Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee, Nguyễn Mạnh Quyền, highlighted that since 2021, Hà Nội has implemented the rural development program despite numerous challenges, including the severe impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters. Through strong determination and concerted efforts by the entire political system, the city has achieved significant milestones: 11 rural districts have met new-style rural standards, with 5 districts officially recognized as advanced new-style rural areas, while Thường Tín District is currently under review.

In addition, 200 communes have met advanced rural standards, and 109 communes have been recognized as model new-style rural communes. The average annual income in rural areas has risen to approximately VNĐ75 million (about $3,000) per person, and poverty has been effectively eliminated in Hanoi’s rural areas. VNS