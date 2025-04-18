Việt Nam to mark 50 years of Reunification with grand parade and global presence

HCM CITY — Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng has confirmed that the upcoming celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification have garnered strong international interest.

Over 20 international delegations have confirmed their attendance, including three high-level state delegations, four ministerial-level groups and more than 15 political parties from around the world.

For the first time, the official parade will include a delegation of outstanding overseas Vietnamese. Over 120 participants from more than 25 countries and territories, ranging from individuals who contributed to the fight for national independence to young intellectuals, entrepreneurs and artists, will return to Việt Nam to take part in the milestone event.

These details were shared at a press conference hosted by the Central Steering Committee on the major holidays and historical events from 2023 to 2025.

The event has also attracted extensive international media attention, with more than 140 foreign journalists registered to attend. Among them are several former war correspondents and seven overseas Vietnamese reporters from the United States and Europe.

According to Vice Chairwoman of the HCM City People's Committee Trần Thị Diệu Thúy, the national-level commemorative ceremony will take place at 6.30am on April 30, along Lê Duẩn Street and other central areas in District 1. The highlight will be a grand military parade organised by the Ministry of National Defence, featuring four ceremonial formations, 36 military parade units and 12 civilian marching groups.

Military delegations from Laos and Cambodia are also expected to join the celebration.

On April 29, the city will hold ceremonies to honour fallen heroes at several locations, including the City Martyrs Cemetery, Lạc Cảnh City Cemetery, Bến Dược Memorial Temple, Củ Chi Martyrs Cemetery, Củ Chi Policy Cemetery and the Ngã Ba Giồng National Historic Site in Hóc Môn District.

Central and local officials will also offer tributes to President Hồ Chí Minh and President Tôn Đức Thắng on the same day.

From April 19 to 30, a series of public events will take place to mark the occasion.

The Colours of Uncle Hồ’s City Festival from April 19 to 30 features vibrant cultural activities. The event will include a 3D mapping light and sound show on the facade of City Hall, along with a blend of orchestral and choral music.

The Drone and Fireworks Show on the night of April 19 will see a stunning aerial performance of 2,000 drones and fireworks over the city’s skyline.

Meanwhile, a film exhibition titled 'Echoes of the Great Spring Victory of 1975' will showcase 300 historical photos along with open-air film screenings from April 27 to 28 at Nguyễn Huệ–Ngô Đức Kế stage.

Several high-profile performances and televised programmes will celebrate the anniversary, including the 'Festival of National Reunification', a special artistic programme that will be broadcast nationwide from the Independence Palace in District 1 on the evening of April 30; an outdoor art show titled 'A Nation’s Joy' on April 20, also at the Independence Palace; the 'Symphony of Peace' Concert on April 21 at the City Theatre; and the national broadcast 'Forever Triumphant' on April 27, with HCM City as one of the main broadcast points.

A special cultural performance organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in collaboration with HCM City will also take place on April 29.

Finally, the mounted parade and brass band show is set for April 30, featuring horseback performances and music displays along Lê Lợi Street and the Nguyễn Huệ pedestrian zone, hosted by the Ministry of Public Security. — VNS