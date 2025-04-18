Eight Young Vietnamese Talents Selected for Prestigious La Liga Training Camp

HCM City — Eight Vietnamese teenagers have been selected to attend a special training camp in Spain after excelling in the final round of the Next Gen Draft tournament, held from 11–13 April at Gia Định Stadium, HCM City.

The event was part of a global grassroots initiative powered by EA SPORTS FC FUTURES and La Liga, aimed at identifying football talent in five countries across three continents. Over 200 children, aged 13 to 14, took part in 5v5 matches and training sessions based on drills from the EA SPORTS FC video game, led by UEFA Pro-licensed La Liga coaches.

Four boys — Hoàng Tuấn Kiệt, Nguyễn Công Tiến, Dương Trọng Duy and Nguyễn Chí Hùng — and four girls — Nguyễn Hồng Anh, Phạm Ngọc Minh Châu, Lê Thị Hồng Thái and Nguyễn Khánh Băng — were selected for their technical skills, versatility, and demonstration of values such as commitment and teamwork.

They will travel to Madrid in June to train with La Liga clubs and take part in friendly matches with Spanish youth teams.

La Liga scout Rubén Caño praised the Vietnamese players for their speed, adaptability, and discipline. “We were looking for versatile players, and Việt Nam provided a strong profile with standout commitment, which is key to succeeding in Spain’s competitive environment,” he said.

The event marked the final stop of the Next Gen Draft tour, following stages in South Africa, the US, UAE and Guatemala.

According to La Liga Vietnam delegate Pablo Casaos, the initiative complements existing grassroots efforts such as La Liga Academy Việt Nam and reflects the country’s growing football potential. “This is about giving young talent access to world-class methods. What they learn in Spain will help raise the standard of football back home,” he said. VNS