HCM City races to complete key road projects ahead of national reunification holiday

HCM CITY — Several major road projects in HCM City and neighbouring provinces are nearing completion as the city gears up to mark the 50th anniversary of national reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

The new infrastructure is expected to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity for the expected surge in travel during the public holiday period.

On the eastern part of the city, construction workers are rushing to finish the interchange connecting Ring Road No.3 with the HCM City – Long Thành – Dầu Giây Expressway. This key junction, which includes an overpass and four ramps, is scheduled to open to traffic by April 30.

More than 160 pieces of machinery and equipment are being mobilised to complete the remaining work despite the scorching heat of early April. The project is expected to significantly reduce travel time and improve traffic flow in the city’s eastern gateway.

Meanwhile, the Nhơn Trạch Bridge project, which links HCM City and Đồng Nai Province, is progressing ahead of schedule. Originally set for completion in August, the project is now expected to be finished four months earlier, at the end of April.

The bridge is a crucial component of the Ring Road No.3 development, aiming to boost regional connectivity in the southern key economic zone.

Also in Đồng Nai Province, a 33km section of the Bến Lức – Long Thành Expressway passing through Long Thành and Nhơn Trạch districts is scheduled to open soon.

The section connects the Phước An Interchange to Ring Road No.3, creating a direct route that will reduce pressure on existing highways.

Within HCM City, the An Phú intersection in Thủ Đức City is also undergoing a major upgrade. The 760m HC1-01 underground tunnel, which links the expressway directly to Mai Chí Thọ Street, is close to completion. Once operational, it is expected to ease bottlenecks and enhance inner-city mobility.

In addition, construction of Terminal T3 at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport is being accelerated. The new terminal, which broke ground in late 2022, is expected to open in 2025 with a capacity of 20 million passengers per year.

Designed to serve domestic flights, Terminal T3 will help ease the overload at the country’s busiest airport. Supporting infrastructure, including surrounding roads and flyovers, is also being fast-tracked to ensure seamless connectivity.

City authorities have prioritised these transport projects to serve the grand celebration on April 30, which will feature a military parade on Lê Duẩn Street, a 21-gun salute, and an air force fly-past. The events are set to attract large crowds, making the smooth flow of traffic a top priority.— VNS