First measles-related death in an adult in 2025 reported

HÀ NỘI — The first measles-related death in an adult this year was reported on Thursday, according to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

The patient died from measles complications on top of underlying chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and diabetes.

The patient was admitted in critical condition with severe pneumonia, requiring blood filtration and ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation).

The patient did not survive after two weeks of treatment.

Currently, the Hà Nội-based hospital is admitting around 10 to 20 adult measles patients daily, most presenting with fever, rash, coughing, watery eyes, and runny nose.

Many cases have seen conditions worsened over time, leading to complications such as pneumonia, respiratory failure, and elevated liver enzymes.

Most patients had never been vaccinated, or had not received booster doses of the measles vaccine.

Measles cases are mostly being reported in adults aged 30 to 50, who often underestimate the disease and delay hospital visits until symptoms become severe.

Experts emphasise that measles does not only affect children, but also adults, especially those with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems.

For adults, whose immune systems may have weakened, booster vaccinations are essential.

Those who are unsure of their vaccination history or have never been vaccinated should receive a measles–mumps–rubella (MMR) booster.

The measles vaccine is a safe and highly effective vaccine, and the Ministry of Health recommends that all children be fully vaccinated and receive booster shots. Full vaccination protects not only the individual, but also helps prevent outbreaks in the wider community.

As of early April this year, more than 54,000 measles cases have been recorded nationwide.

While the Ministry of Health had previously forecast a general decline in measles cases, the disease has not yet subsided, and vigilance is needed as more suspected cases of measles-like rash and fever are expected to be reported across various provinces and cities. — VNS