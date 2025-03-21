Ministry of Health issues guidelines for effective measles prevention

HÀ NỘI — In light of the complex and unpredictable nature of infectious disease outbreaks, particularly measles, the Ministry of Health has issued 10 key guidelines to help prevent the spread of the disease.

Measles spreads faster than any other infectious disease and can easily lead to an outbreak.

If a child has measles or is suspected of having it, they should be isolated to prevent infecting other children.

Measles is one of the leading causes of death in children due to complications such as pneumonia, encephalitis, severe diarrhoea and malnutrition.

There is no specific treatment for measles; vaccination is the most effective means of prevention.

Children should receive their first measles vaccine dose at nine months of age and the second dose at 18 months, as part of the Expanded Immunisation Programme.

A vaccination campaign will target children aged 6-9 months and 1-10 years, aiming to prevent measles and its potentially severe complications.

Children who have not received the full two doses of the measles vaccine, particularly those in transient or remote areas, should be vaccinated during the measles immunisation campaign.

Parents are encouraged to bring their children to local health centres for vaccination during the campaign.

The measles vaccine is safe and effective. Mild reactions such as fever, rash or a general feeling of being unwell may occur, but typically resolve within a few days.

Seek medical attention if a child shows unusual symptoms, such as a high fever above 39°C, persistent crying, cyanosis (bluish skin), difficulty breathing or poor feeding after vaccination.

The guidelines were issued following the ministry's assessment that the viral disease continues to pose a significant risk in Việt Nam.

Authorities are urging caution, as the possibility of an outbreak persists.

Health experts expect measles cases -- or cases of fever with rashes suspected to be measles -- will continue to be reported nationwide.

Data from the ministry shows that since the beginning of this year, the country has recorded nearly 40,000 suspected measles cases in 63 provinces and cities, including 3,447 positive cases of measles in 61 provinces and cities, with five recorded deaths related to measles.— VNS