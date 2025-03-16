Measles cases increase, PM releases guidance

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has recorded nearly 40,000 suspected measles cases and five measles-related deaths since the beginning of this year.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) believes that the number of suspected measles cases will continue to increase nationwide.

In particular, high-risk areas such as mountainous provinces, where many ethnic groups live, have limited access to health services, and localities with low vaccination rates are the most susceptible to outbreaks.

To tackle the issue, the MoH had a national conference on measles prevention and control on Saturday afternoon. The conference took place in person and online, connecting the MoH with concerned units nationwide.

Complicated situation

Speaking at the conference, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan said that climate change and seasonal changes make the epidemic situation increasingly complicated and unpredictable.

She requested local areas to closely monitor and promptly report the situation. In addition, it is necessary to call for the participation of all levels and sectors, not just the health sector.

At the same time, localities should prepare facilities, equipment and medical supplies, especially in high-risk areas.

Hoàng Minh Đức, Director of the Department of Disease Prevention under the MoH, said that the southern region recorded the highest number of cases (57 per cent), the Central region accounted for 19.2 per cent, the north 15.1 per cent, and the Central Highlands 8.7 per cent.

Provinces and cities with increasing number of cases include Cao Bằng (582), Nghệ An (737), Quảng Nam (499), Đà Nẵng (2,043), Khánh Hoà (1,661), Đắk Lắk (621), Gia Lai (1,879), Kon Tum (624), Đồng Tháp (1,202), An Giang (1,046) and Lâm Đồng (476).

The suspected measles cases are mainly in children from nine months to under 15 years old with 72.7 per cent, while the rate of infection in children under nine months old is 15.3 per cent.

Đức assessed that the current measles vaccination rate nationwide was still low, and community immunity did not reach the needed level. In some provinces, the vaccination rate was only 40 per cent.

PM’s instruction

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has issued Official Dispatch No 23/CĐ-TTg requesting to accelerate vaccination against measles.

The PM asked the Minister of Health to direct and support localities to promote measles vaccination campaign and complete it no later than the end of this month.

The health sector must ensure sufficient measles vaccines and timely distribution to localities.

The MoH has directed medical facilities to strictly receive and treat patients with measles and suspected cases, coordinate with the Ministry of Finance to ensure adequate and timely funding for the measles vaccination campaign.

Provinces and cities must urgently assess the measles situation in the locality to have a proper plan according to the MoH’s instructions.

Relevant parties effectively implement the expanded immunisation programmes and catch-up vaccination for people who have not been vaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated.

Authorities should strengthen communication and education for the people, especially in remote, border, island and ethnic group areas, to proactively prevent and control measles.

The Minister of Education and Training should direct educational institutions to conduct preventive measures following the health sector’s guidance.

Schools must supervise students’ health, notify medical facilities when detecting suspected cases of measles for timely quarantine and treatment, and ask parents to take their children for full and timely vaccination.

Press agencies will provide regular, complete and accurate information on the epidemic situation and expand communication on the issue.

Deputy PM Lê Thành Long directly monitors and handles problems within his authority and reports to the PM for issues beyond his scope.

The Government Office will coordinate with the MoH to realise the official dispatch and promptly report to PM Chính any problems and difficulties during the implementation process. — VNS