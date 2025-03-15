Vietnamese family structure become more nuclear, less multi-generational

HCM CITY – Vietnamese families are shifting from multi-generational to nuclear, and prioritising individual goals, experts said at a forum in HCM.

The Sei-katsu-sha ASEAN 2025 forum was organised by the Hakuhodo Institute of Life and Living ASEAN Vietnam (HILL ASEAN Vietnam) on March 13.

It aims to analyse shifts in Vietnamese family structure, values and goals to understand modern family trends.

A research team conducted a survey of thousands of 'Sei-katsu-sha' across Việt Nam, meaning adults aged 20-60, both male and female, combined with in-depth household interviews.

The study indicates that the number of Vietnamese family members is currently trending downwards, with young couples tending to live separately and have fewer children than before, leading to a decrease in the number of people living together in one household.

This drives a shift towards flexible, 'startup' family structures that prioritise individual goals and personal growth while still maintaining family cohesion through shared aspirations for success and economic stability.

Modern families are also moving towards a more equitable distribution of household duties, where roles are determined by individual capabilities rather than traditional roles based on age or gender.

In addition, family support is changing with older generations focusing on financial and emotional aid, rather than direct daily care.

Family goals have shifted from stability and self-sacrifice to prioritising personal development as a contribution to family prosperity.

According to HILL ASEAN Vietnam, Vietnamese family roles and values are shifting significantly.

While older generations as grandparents valued peace after war and middle-aged parents focused on nation-building and stability, younger generations prioritise individuality and autonomy.

This difference challenges the transmission of traditional values, as parents struggle to maintain old customs like filial piety, while youth seek for new family ethics by blending tradition values with modern influences.

Additionally, traditional rituals like ancestor worship and family gatherings during holidays are becoming less strict.

However, some young people are reconnecting with traditional values through media platforms, heritage tourism or modern interpretations of rituals, aiming to blend tradition and modernity.

A HILL ASEAN Vietnam representative said that changing Vietnamese family structures offer business opportunities, and understanding these changes helps target family consumers.

Businesses can develop products and services that foster intergenerational connection, like shared experiences, online education, or senior financial support.

HILL ASEAN Vietnam is a research institute under Hakuhodo Inc., Japan's second-largest advertising company.

In Việt Nam, HILL ASEAN has conducted research on Vietnamese consumers and social trends, helping businesses and the community understand trends and grow sustainably. – VNS