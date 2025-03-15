Unemployment benefit claims decline in HCM City

HCM CITY — The number of people claiming unemployment benefits in HCM City declined by 18.5 per cent in the first two months compared to the same period last year, reflecting improvement of the labour market, according to statistics from the city’s Employment Service Centre.

The centre received 12,954 applications for unemployment benefits in the first two months.

Nguyễn Văn Hạnh Thục, director of the centre, said that recruitment demand increased sharply before the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday as businesses accelerated production and business to meet consumer demand during the holiday season.

After Tết, the recruitment demand from enterprises in the manufacturing industry continued to increase, Thục said.

In February, there were 8,473 jobs posted on the centre’s website (vieclamhcm.com.vn), of which, 4,947 vacancies were for unskilled workers.

Industries with high recruitment demand included footwear, garments, and food & beverage.

The centre plans to organise eight job fairs this month to connect unemployed workers with businesses in need of recruitment through direct and online interviews, she said.

In addition, it will coordinate with vocational training institutions to promote vocational training and counseling for unemployed workers, and coordinate with companies that send workers abroad to give advice, she added.

Recruitment trends

Digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI) will continue to shape hiring trends across industries, according to the Salary Guide 2025 released by payroll, recruitment and HR outsourcing agency Adecco Vietnam.

Việt Nam’s strategic partnership with NVIDIA highlights the country’s commitment to advancing technology and attracting investment in chip manufacturing.

Demand for tech talent, AI expertise, and digital skills is expanding beyond the tech sector into retail, finance, and manufacturing, where automation and data-driven innovation are becoming essential for business growth. —VNS