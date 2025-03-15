Politics & Law
Unemployment benefit claims decline in HCM City

March 15, 2025 - 10:50
A job fair held by the Youth Employment Services Centre in HCM City on March 7. —VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — The number of people claiming unemployment benefits in HCM City declined by 18.5 per cent in the first two months compared to the same period last year, reflecting improvement of the labour market, according to statistics from the city’s Employment Service Centre.

The centre received 12,954 applications for unemployment benefits in the first two months.

Nguyễn Văn Hạnh Thục, director of the centre, said that recruitment demand increased sharply before the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday as businesses accelerated production and business to meet consumer demand during the holiday season.

After Tết, the recruitment demand from enterprises in the manufacturing industry continued to increase, Thục said.

In February, there were 8,473 jobs posted on the centre’s website (vieclamhcm.com.vn), of which, 4,947 vacancies were for unskilled workers.

Industries with high recruitment demand included footwear, garments, and food & beverage.

The centre plans to organise eight job fairs this month to connect unemployed workers with businesses in need of recruitment through direct and online interviews, she said.

In addition, it will coordinate with vocational training institutions to promote vocational training and counseling for unemployed workers, and coordinate with companies that send workers abroad to give advice, she added.

Recruitment trends

Digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI) will continue to shape hiring trends across industries, according to the Salary Guide 2025 released by payroll, recruitment and HR outsourcing agency Adecco Vietnam.

Việt Nam’s strategic partnership with NVIDIA highlights the country’s commitment to advancing technology and attracting investment in chip manufacturing.

Demand for tech talent, AI expertise, and digital skills is expanding beyond the tech sector into retail, finance, and manufacturing, where automation and data-driven innovation are becoming essential for business growth. —VNS

Society

Technology with heart

The second edition of the “Technology with Heart” Photo and Video awards has officially returned, honouring the human values that technology brings to life.
Society

More job opportunities in agriculture in Japan

The Japanese government has introduced several policies to support Việt Nam in the field of agriculture, notably an internship programme and the Specified Skilled Worker programme, which allows Vietnamese workers to gain work and study experience in a professional environment, thereby improving their skills and expertise.
Society

Việt Nam boosts national productivity for economic growth

Dr Indra Pradana Singawinata, Secretary-General of the Asian Productivity Organisation (APO), pointed out that Việt Nam faces several challenges in its development process, including human resources shortages, limited management capacity and modest R&D investment.

