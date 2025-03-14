Alcohol industry launches first moderation week to promote responsible drinking across Asia Pacific

HCM CITY – The Asia Pacific International Spirits and Wines Alliance (APISWA) and partner associations have recently launched the inaugural moderation week campaign across Asia Pacific (APAC), including a range of educational initiatives to promote responsible alcohol consumption across the region.

More than 18 representatives from trade associations of spirits, wines and beer producers including ones from Việt Nam made their commitment to promoting responsible drinking.

The moderation week brings the industry together to advocate for targeted initiatives and stronger consumer education. The campaign calls for the introduction of a legal purchase age in all markets. The report calls for setting the LPA at 18 years old, aligning with regional standards.

It includes the definition of "standard drink" and development of “national drinking guidelines”. Many APAC markets lack clear guidelines, exacerbating confusion among consumers about what constitutes responsible drinking.

Also, specific actions to tackle illicit alcohol sales by streamlining taxation, improving enforcement, and supporting local compliant businesses will be enhanced.

“Harmful drinking remains a notable public health challenge, and the industry has a significant role to play in a partnership approach to harm reduction. Moderation Week is a testament to the power of partnership, aiming to bring together governments, civil society, and the private sector to deliver meaningful change. Together, we can foster a culture of moderation, empower consumers to make informed choices, and work towards the WHO’s goal of a 20 per cent reduction in harmful drinking by 2030,” said Tim Wallwork, APISWA chairman,

Throughout moderation week, APISWA and partners will publish educational content to help consumers make informed choices on responsible alcohol consumption.

A new social media campaign, ‘Too Much of a Good Thing’ also launched, fronted by influential figures across Cambodia, Thailand and Việt Nam. The video series encourages consumers to make informed drinking choices that align with a balanced lifestyle.

While significant progress has been made on reducing harmful drinking, there remain challenges across the region.

In Việt Nam, according to WHO, alcohol consumption is relatively higher compared with other countries in the Western Pacific Region, with heavy episodic drinking remaining a key issue. — VNS