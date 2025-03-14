Việt Nam to apply emissions standards for cars and motorbikes in big cities

HÀ NỘI — For cities and urban areas with high levels of air pollution, such as Hà Nội and HCM City, it is necessary to apply standards on car and motorbike emissions to limit polluting vehicles, starting with key areas and streets.

Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà made the statement at a meeting with various ministries to discuss a roadmap for applying standards to vehicle emissions in Việt Nam.

The conference took place on Thursday afternoon in Hà Nội.

At the conference, Deputy PM Hà emphasised that the Government is focused on assessing the multi-dimensional impacts of vehicle emissions standards.

A process to develop these standards must clarify the political, legal and practical implications while at the same time propose socio-economic and scientific solutions to reduce pollution caused by vehicle emissions.

The Deputy PM asked the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MoAE) to strictly comply with the laws on environmental protection and road traffic safety when promulgating emissions standards.

Before developing emissions standards for cars and motorbikes, he said the MoAE must first clarify the emission rates of various vehicles operating in areas of interest.

He assigned the Ministry of Construction and the Ministry of Public Security to coordinate with the Hà Nội and HCM City people's committees to review and update traffic infrastructure planning to encourage the use of green transport.

Relevant agencies must have policies to support the transition from personal vehicles to public transport, as well as design dedicated traffic lanes for bicycles, pedestrians and motorbikes.

They should also increase communication about the harmful effects of private transport that causes air pollution.

According to a report from the MoAE, Việt Nam's emissions standards for cars and a roadmap to implement them are currently being completed.

Regarding the country's emissions standards for motorbikes, the MoAE believes that there is a very large number and wide variety of motorbikes currently in circulation, directly affecting the majority of people. More time is thus needed to assess potential impacts and set up facilities to conduct emissions testing.

During the conference, leaders discussed the responsibilities and authority to issue Vietnamese standards on emissions from motor vehicles in circulation, problems which need to be carefully researched and assessed. — VNS