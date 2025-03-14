Eleven State agencies and 40 households will be moved to open up Sword Lake's space

HÀ NỘI — The People's Committee of Hà Nội will relocate 11 State agencies and 40 households to facilitate the re-development project on the eastern side of Hoàn Kiếm (Sword) Lake.

The agencies and units being moved will be assigned new locations for their offices.

The agencies to be relocated are the city’s Department of Culture and Sports, the Institute of Literature, the Hà Nội Population Division, the Hà Nội Blind Association, the Northern Power Corporation and the Hà Nội Power Corporation, the National Power Transmission Corporation, Điện Lực Hotel, the city’s Citizen Reception Office along with the Hoàn Kiếm Power and the State Treasury’s Office.

Regarding the offices of the Department of Culture and Sports, the Institute of Literature, the Hà Nội Population Division, the Hà Nội Blind Association, the committee has tasked the city’s Department of Construction with reviewing the available land and property to propose new office locations for the entities.

For the locations of the Northern Power Corporation, the Hà Nội Power Corporation, the National Power Transmission Corporation and the hotel, the committee has directed the city’s Department of Planning and Architecture to suggest new office locations in the Cầu Giấy District’s new urban area.

The committee has also instructed its office, the Department of Construction, the Department of Finance to study and propose a new, more suitable location for the city's Citizen Reception Office, ensuring it is spacious and convenient for public affairs, prior to its relocation.

For the Hoàn Kiếm Power and the State Treasury’s Office, the committee has assigned Hoàn Kiếm District’s administration to review available land within the district, allocate an appropriate location, or report to the committee for further consideration and decision.

For the households affected by the project, the city’s Department of Agriculture and Environment has been tasked with proposing the committee the highest compensation mechanisms and policies, including resettlement through land allocation (in Đông Anh District) for those eligible for land compensation.— VNS